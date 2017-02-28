VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) -Imperial Metals Corporation (the "Company") (TSX: III) reports on the results from the first nine holes from an underground drilling program completed at the Martel and Green zones located beneath the Wight pit, approximately 400 metres east of the recently developed and mined Boundary zone. Martel zone highlights include 110.0 metres grading 1.27% copper and 0.24 g/t gold in drill hole MU-17-7, which included 56.9 metres grading 1.90% copper and 0.37 g/t gold. MU-17-8 was extended in length to intersect the Green zone mineralization where it intercepted 17.8 metres grading 4.49% copper and 1.44 g/t gold.

The drilling was designed to delineate two higher-grade zones discovered in 2004, prior to development of the Wight Pit. The holes, except MU-16-5, were designed to intersect the Martel zone, and five of the holes were extended to test the sparsely drilled Green zone located east of the Martel zone. Drill hole MU-16-5 was drilled to test below the Martel zone. At depth approximately 230 metres beneath the Martel zone, it intercepted two intervals of mineralization: 37 metres of 0.70% copper and 0.45 g/t gold, and 34.9 metres of 0.94 % copper and 0.27 g/t gold.

This first underground exploration of the Martel zone consisted of 6,600 metres in 25 holes, and complements surface drilling done mainly in 2003-2005. Four drill stations were established at 25 metre intervals along an exploration drift about 400 metres east of the Boundary zone underground workings. Holes were drilled on azimuths ranging from 070° to 090° at shallow to moderate angles, crossing the Brown Wall fault and into the Martel breccia. Mineralized intercepts in the Martel and Green zones are summarized in the table below.

Martel Zone Intercepts ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Interval Interval Interval Hole # Length (m) from (m) to (m) Length (m) Copper % Gold g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MU-16-1 369.1 97.9 262.5 164.6 0.59 0.34 incl. 162.5 176.3 13.8 1.02 0.25 incl. 188.0 216.9 28.9 1.07 0.70 MU-16-2 359.7 113.7 251.7 138.0 0.96 0.25 incl. 145.0 163.5 18.5 1.06 0.55 incl. 184.6 247.5 62.9 1.45 0.30 MU-16-3 350.6 110.9 212.0 101.1 0.94 0.32 incl. 137.5 155.0 17.5 2.25 0.96 incl. 166.8 182.5 15.7 1.48 0.23 MU-16-4 341.4 132.1 207.2 75.1 1.23 0.40 incl. 132.1 156.1 24.0 2.03 0.50 incl. 164.9 202.6 37.7 1.12 0.44 MU-16-6 270.4 92.5 240.0 147.5 1.03 0.20 incl. 99.5 185.3 85.8 1.03 0.21 incl. 196.7 212.5 15.8 1.89 0.30 MU-17-7 252.1 92.5 202.5 110.0 1.27 0.24 incl. 117.5 174.4 56.9 1.90 0.37 MU-17-8 359.7 122.5 250.5 128.0 0.66 0.24 incl. 153.5 170.5 17.0 1.46 0.58 MU-17-9 230.7 94.2 202.3 108.1 1.15 0.15 incl. 115.0 154.7 39.7 1.89 0.21 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Green Zone Intercepts ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total Interval Interval Interval Hole # Length (m) from (m) to (m) Length (m) Copper % Gold g/t ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MU-16-1 369.1 345.4 347.5 2.1 0.83 1.44 MU-16-2 359.7 300.0 308.8 8.8 3.17 1.91 and 323.9 332.5 8.6 3.91 0.77 MU-16-3 350.6 267.5 274.3 6.8 0.77 0.40 MU-16-4 341.4 265.4 278.6 13.2 0.64 0.61 MU-17-8 359.7 293.0 310.8 17.8 4.49 1.44 ------------------------------------------------------------------------

