TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 24 February 2017, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC's ordinary shares.
The notification below has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bradley Beitler
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of a contractual right to receive shares pursuant to a contribution plan
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price Volume/No. of shares
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|24 February 2017
|e)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
