CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl" or the "Company") (TSX: PXX)(OMX: PXXS) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of employee stock options, as at February 28, 2017, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company is 336,177,233 common shares with voting rights.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time on February 28, 2017.

Contacts:

John Festival

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: (403) 215-8313



Don Cook

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (403) 215-8313



Robert Eriksson

Investor Relations Sweden

Tel.: +46 701-112615



