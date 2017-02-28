AZUSA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Final opportunities to own in two of Rosedale's most luxurious neighborhoods are going quickly, and potential buyers are urged to visit this award-winning master-planned community in Azusa today. The two highly sought after collections built by Brookfield Residential are nearly sold out with two homes remaining at Camellia and merely a handful left at Aster Heights.

The last Camellia homes include two superbly crafted single-family residences showcasing timeless architectural style, expansive two-story interiors and desirable indoor-outdoor living spaces. The first is the Residence Two model, a breathtaking home that's designed for entertaining with open living spaces that include a sleekly appointed gourmet kitchen with island; a large great room and dining area; and a spectacular outdoor room with open-air kitchen. A charming first-floor guest suite is a welcome feature for visitors, while the tranquil library offers a private retreat for work or reflection. The upstairs is also impressively planned with a versatile bonus room, two well-sized secondary bedrooms; and an elegant master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and spacious covered deck. This home is priced at $1,480,000.

The second and final Camellia offering is the gorgeous Residence Three model, an exquisitely designed five-bedroom home priced at $1,680,000. After stepping through the outdoor courtyard, a dramatic entry foyer leads to open-concept living spaces with a grand great room for entertaining; a gourmet kitchen with oversized, eat-in island; a formal dining room; a convenient first-floor guest suite with an attached sitting room; and a three-car tandem garage. The upper level is equally imposing with its enormous master bedroom suite with walk-in closet; three comfortable secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets; a versatile bonus room; and a covered deck off both the master bedroom and bedroom three. This coveted residence is brimming with the finest appointments, and includes a large outdoor room and swimming pool.

The last of Aster Heights spectacular two-story single-family designs are set on pool-sized homesites with the added allure of a location atop Rosedale's highest point. The voluminous floorplans are defined by elegance with sweeping living spaces that include a chef-caliber kitchen with large eat-in island and walk-in pantry; an enormous great room and formal dining room; a second-floor bonus room or library; dual master suites per plan; and a three-car attached garage with storage. Appealing options are available to enrich the designs, such as an outdoor room with optional kitchen or entertainment center; a high heat kitchen and butler's pantry; a fireplace at the dining room and more. Prices start from the mid $1 millions.

Both collections offer the advantages of Rosedale's incomparable lifestyle, where residents have year-round access to family friendly parks, scenic trails, resort-style amenities and much more.

Homebuyers are encouraged to act quickly on these limited luxury opportunities and visit the neighborhood sales galleries without delay. To explore Rosedale's other beautiful neighborhood offerings, tour the available model homes or go to www.LiveRosedale.com for more information.

"Camellia and Aster Heights are two of Rosedale's most exquisite home collections and buyers are finding the designs surpass every expectation of luxury," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Rosedale Land Partners, LLC. "The last remaining homes are selling extremely quickly and we encourage any interested buyers to act without delay."

Rosedale features three distinctive neighborhood offerings, including Brookfield Residential's Camellia featuring single-family designs ranging from approximately 3,607 to 4,134 square feet with four to six bedrooms, up to six and one-half baths and three-car garages plus storage.

Aster Heights by Brookfield Residential offers sweeping floorplans spanning from approximately 4,652 to 4,925 square feet with five to seven bedrooms, four and one-half to seven and one-half baths and three-car garages.

Coming soon is TRI Pointe Homes' Bradford, which will showcase spacious floorplans ranging from approximately 3,413 to 3,972 square feet. Interiors will include four to five bedrooms plus loft, four and one-half to five and one-half baths and three-car tandem garages. Prices are anticipated to start from the mid $800,000s.

Located in the tranquil foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, Rosedale rises above it all, connecting residents to the best of nature through scenic trails, permanently preserved hillsides and extraordinary resort-style amenities. The social hub of the community is The Resort, a 4,500 square-foot private clubhouse and two-acre recreation center with a private state-of-the-art fitness center, Junior Olympic swimming pool and children's wading pool, an open-turf play area, turf volleyball, picnic tables and benches and more. The central arroyo, which features 13.5 acres of open space winding throughout the community, offers a vibrant setting for hiking, biking and walking. One-of-a-kind community parks complement the Rosedale lifestyle, providing unlimited opportunities for picnics, play dates and pick-up ball games.

Set within close proximity of the I-10 and 210 corridors, residents have easy access to downtown Los Angeles, as well as Orange and San Bernardino counties, while the Metro Gold Line Station conveniently transports commuters from Rosedale to Pasadena.

The prime location also puts popular retail, dining and entertainment destinations conveniently nearby, such as Old Town Pasadena, Westfield Santa Anita Fashion Square, Westfield West Covina, Home Depot, Target, Trader Joe's and Costco. Azusa Pacific University and Citrus Community College are also within a short walk of the community.

To visit the master-planned community of Rosedale, exit the 210 Freeway at Citrus Ave and head north towards the mountains. Turn left on Foothill Boulevard, right on Palm Drive, left on The Promenade and follow the signs to the neighborhoods. To learn more about Rosedale's luxury home opportunities, register your interest at www.LiveRosedale.com.

Prices effective date of publication.

About Rosedale Land Partners - Ownership and development management of the 518-acre master-planned community of Rosedale in the city of Azusa, CA is a new partnership between Brookfield Residential, Christopher Development Group (CDG) and Starwood Capital Group. As Rosedale Land Partners, these companies bring together the necessary depth of large-scale community planning, development and financing experience required for the successful implementation of community-based master planning and development.

