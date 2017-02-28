TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Revelstoke Equity Inc. (TSX VENTURE: REQ.P) ("Revelstoke") announces that it has today filed its unaudited interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the six month period ended December 31, 2016 (the "Financials").

A copy of the Financials are available on the SEDAR website under Revelstoke's profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

