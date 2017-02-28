KING CITY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- TWC Enterprises Limited (TSX: TWC) -

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Year ended ------------------------------------------------------ (in thousands of dollars except per December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, share amounts) 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings (loss) (1,457) (10,772) 16,558 4,259 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.05) (0.39) 0.61 0.16 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating Data

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Year ended ---------------------------------------------------- December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ClubLink ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members 15,077 15,015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Championship rounds - Canada 125,000 142,000 1,063,000 1,040,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses - Canada 42.5 42.5 42.5 42.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Championship rounds - U.S. 93,000 97,000 373,000 395,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses - U.S. 11.0 12.0 11.0 12.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- White Pass and Yukon Route ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rail passengers - - 408,000 402,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port passengers from cruise ships - - 816,000 816,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cruise ship dockings - - 363 378 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following is a breakdown of net operating income by segment.

(thousands of Canadian dollars) 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net operating income by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 31,763 $ 31,361 US golf club operations (2016 - US $1,330,000; 2015 - US $1,477,000) 1,864 1,841 Rail and port operations (2016 - US $21,829,000; 2015 - US $21,318,000) 28,155 27,281 Corporate operations (2,886) (2,810) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net operating income (1) $ 58,896 $ 57,673 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following is an analysis of net earnings:

(thousands of Canadian dollars) 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OPERATING REVENUE $ 217,835 $ 216,147 DIRECT OPERATING EXPENSES (1) 158,972 158,474 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NET OPERATING INCOME (1) 58,863 57,673 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization of membership fees 11,210 11,162 Depreciation and amortization (26,414) (26,387) Land lease rent (5,303) (5,489) Interest, net (18,151) (19,362) Impairment charge - (5,381) Unrealized foreign exchange loss - (3,188) Other expenses (795) (1,688) Income taxes (2,852) (3,081) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NET EARNINGS $ 16,558 $ 4,259 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

(thousands of Canadian dollars) 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of sales $ 23,778 $ 23,131 Labour and employee benefits 82,056 81,888 Utilities 9,464 9,621 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,536 6,533 Property taxes 4,898 4,916 Repairs and maintenance 4,780 4,853 Insurance 4,569 4,666 Fertilizers and pest control products 2,901 3,430 Fuel and oil 2,174 2,686 Other operating expenses 17,816 16,750 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DIRECT OPERATING EXPENSES (1) $ 158,972 $ 158,474 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures on page following.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company's operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company's business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue - direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company's operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit's ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

2016 Consolidated Highlights

Consolidated net earnings increased to $16,558,000 in 2016 from $4,259,000 in 2015. Consolidated net earnings in 2015 were subject to an impairment charge of property, plant and equipment and intangibles in the amount of $5,381,000, and a foreign exchange translation loss recorded on the USD mortgage facility in the amount of $3,188,000. In 2016, this translation gain or loss is now being reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income.

The exchange rate used for translating US denominated earnings has changed 3.7% to a yearly average of 1.3256 in 2016 from 1.2788 in 2015 due to the declining Canadian dollar.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment increased 1.3% to $31,763,000 in 2016 from $31,361,000 in 2015, primarily due to higher guest and green fee revenue associated with an increase of 2.2% in championship golf rounds.

Net operating income for the US golf club operations segment decreased to US$1,330,000 in 2016 from US$1,477,000 in 2015 primarily due to a decrease of 5.6% in championship golf rounds. The foreign exchange rate served as a deterrent to Canadian golfers visiting Florida in the 2016 winter season, and was further impacted by the poor weather in that market.

Net operating income for the rail and port operations increased 2.4% to US$21,829,000 from US$21,318,000 in 2015 due to an increase of approximately 6,000 rail passengers.

Interest, net decreased 6.3% to $18,151,000 in 2016 from $19,362,000 in 2015 primarily due to a lower debt level in 2016.

The overall effective tax rate for 2016 was 14.7% as compared to 42.0% in 2015 due to a change in mix of earnings.

Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to 61 cents per share in 2016, compared to 16 cents per share in 2015.

Eligible Cash Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 2 cents per common share to be paid on March 15, 2017 to shareholders of record as at March 31, 2017.

Corporate Development

On January 25, 2017, ClubLink sold the property that was formerly known as Grandview Resort in Huntsville, Ontario for proceeds of $5,600,000. This property has been closed since February 2012.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, "ClubLink One Membership More Golf." TWC is Canada's largest owner and operator of golf clubs with 53.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 3.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

TWC is also engaged in rail and port operations based in Skagway, Alaska, which operate under the trade name "White Pass & Yukon Route." The railway stretches approximately 110 kilometres (67.5 miles) from Skagway, Alaska, to Carcross, Yukon. In addition, White Pass operates three docks, primarily for cruise ships.

Management's discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca.

Contacts:

TWC Enterprises Limited

Andrew Tamlin

Chief Financial Officer

905-841-5372

905-841-8488 (FAX)

atamlin@clublink.ca

www.twcenterprises.ca



