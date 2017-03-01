Avita Medical Limited (ASX:AVH) (OTCQX:AVMXY), a regenerative medicine company focused on the treatment of wounds and skin defects, is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2017 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the U.S. OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2017 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2016.

Commenting on the recognition, Adam Kelliher, CEO of Avita Medical, stated, "This past year has been a transitional year for us as we position our lead product in front of US FDA approval. We are pleased that our efforts have been recognized by the investment community, and we look forward to continuing to drive shareholder value by the successful execution of our strategic growth plans throughout 2017 and beyond."

For the complete 2017 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit: http://web.otcmarkets.com/otcqx-best-50/.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The companies found on OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

Avita Medical develops and distributes regenerative products for the treatment of a broad range of wounds, scars and skin defects. Avita's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. The Company's lead product, ReCell®, is used in the treatment of a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. ReCell® is patented, CE-marked for Europe, TGA-registered in Australia, and CFDA-cleared in China. In the United States, ReCell® is an investigational device limited by federal law to investigational use, and a pivotal U.S. approval trial is underway. To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

