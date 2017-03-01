VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") announced today that it declared and paid a dividend in the amount of $6,000,000 to its shareholder of record on February 28, 2017. This dividend was paid out of BPI's available working capital. BPI is a privately held company and licensee of the Boston Pizza trade marks from Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership ("BPRLP"). The dividend declared by BPI is separate and distinct from distributions declared by Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) to unitholders of the Fund, and accordingly, is payable to the shareholder of BPI and not unitholders of the Fund.

BPI currently holds a 16.8% interest in the Fund indirectly through its interest in BPRLP and Boston Pizza Canada Limited Partnership.

