CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX: PSD)(OTCQX: PLSDF) ("Pulse" or the "Company") will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. MST (1:00 p.m. EST) to discuss the Company's 2016 results.

A news release announcing Pulse's results will be issued on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. The related financial statements and MD&A will be filed concurrently on SEDAR. A news release containing preliminary revenues was previously issued on February 3, 2017.

The call will be hosted by Neal Coleman, President and CEO, and Pamela Wicks, VP Finance and CFO. Following management's presentation there will be a question-and-answer session.

To participate please dial 416-340-2216 (local - Calgary) or 1-800-377-0758 (toll free - North America) approximately 10 minutes before the commencement of the call.

An archival recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until March 22, 2017. To access the replay, please dial 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 and enter the playback pass code 4982114.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the second-largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 28,600 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 447,000 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin where most of Canada's oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.

Contacts:

Neal Coleman

Pamela Wicks

VP Finance and CFO

Tel.: (403) 237-5559

Toll-free: 1-877-460-5559

E-mail: info@pulseseismic.com.

