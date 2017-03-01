AETOS "Ten Years of Excellence 2017 AFC Champions League Launch" Press Conference Held in Shanghai, China

SHANGHAI, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On February 27th, AETOS Capital Group and Western Sydney Wanderers Football Club held a joint press conference in Pullman Shanghai South Hotel, Shanghai, China. The conference, themed "Ten Years of Excellence, AFC Champions League Launch" was hosted by Danny Chan, Marketing Director of the Greater China Region of AETOS Capital Group and John Tsatsimas, CEO of Western Sydney Wanderers FC, and with more than 50 guests from financial and sports media attended.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/473166/AETOS_WSW_ACL_Partnership_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/473138/Western_Sydney_Wanderers_Tony_Popovic.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/473137/AETOS_team_s_Home_Away_jerseys.jpg )

Danny Chan, Marketing Director of Greater China Region of AETOS Capital Group welcomed the guests in attendance and stated, "As a market-leading Australian Forex broker and CFD provider, we are delighted to be partnering with Western Sydney Wanderers Football Club in the 2017 AFC Champions League campaign. AETOS share the similar growth path as Wanderers, as both parties have experienced a high-speed growth in the past few years. AETOS was founded only 10 years' ago in Australia and now have established ourselves as a leading Forex and CFD provider in the global financial markets, providing trusted online trading service, education and consultation service in over 100 countries and regions."

"Becoming the sole partner of the Wanderers in the AFC Champions League 2017 campaign is an attempt for AETOS to fulfil our social responsibility to support Australian football club to go on the global stage, as well as to provide convenience for our clients and football fans in China, Australia and Asia-Pacific region to watch this elite competition." Danny Chan added.

Danny Chan and Leo Cui from AETOS Capital Group, together with John Tsatsimas and Tony Popovich present the team's Home/Away jerseys

John Tsatsimas, CEO of Wanderers expressed that AETOS is an important partner of Wanderers. "We are delighted to welcome AETOS Capital Group to the Western Sydney Wanderers and we are glad to seeing their logo on the front of our 2017 AFC Champions League jersey." John Tsatsimas said.

Head coach ofA-LeagueclubWestern Sydney Wanderers Tony Popovic on stage

The players of Wanderers also attended the conference, just before they meet their opponents Shanghai SIPG with stars like Oscar and Hulk on February 28th. The players showed their great confidence and determination to play their great efforts on and off the field as leaders in Asian football.

About AETOS Capital Group

AETOS Capital Group (AETOS) is a market-leading Australian Forex broker and CFD provider with its corporate headquarters in Sydney, Australia. AETOS is licensed and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, ASIC (AFSL: 313016) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), UK (FCA No: 592778).

AETOS is committed to providing retail and corporate clients with diversified financial derivatives products such as CFDs in Forex, metals, energy, stock indices and agricultural commodities.

Website: http://promo.aetoscg.com/uk/lp-retail.html

About Western Sydney Wanderers FC

The Western Sydney Wanderers is a football club that was established in April 2012 to represent the large Western Sydney region in professional football.

Website: http://www.wswanderersfc.com.au