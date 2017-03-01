BARCELONA, SPAIN -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 --Mobile World Congress 2017 -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO)

Korek Telecom has selected Ericsson and Cisco to transform its IP core network, leveraging the strategic partnership between the two vendors

Ericsson and Cisco will deploy new IP core network sites and optimize existing ones by means of integrated solutions based on Ericsson services and Cisco ASR 9000 routers

Korek Telecom subscribers will benefit from broader coverage and an enhanced user experience

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), the main supplier of Korek Telecom, has been selected with its strategic partner Cisco, to transform the Iraqi operator's IP core network. The two vendors will use their integrated solutions to deploy new sites and optimize existing ones, as part of the Ericsson Evolved IP Network.

The network modernization project will be backed by Ericsson's services organization and will see the deployment of Cisco's market-leading ASR 9000 routers. Upon completion, Korek Telecom will be able to better serve its subscribers with broader coverage and an enhanced user experience.

Muhsin Akrawi, CTIO, Korek Telecom, says: "We are pleased to once again sign with Ericsson in partnership with Cisco to transform our IP core network. Working with Ericsson, the deployment of Cisco's most powerful routers for the telecom enterprise domain will be smooth and efficient."

The strategic partnership between Ericsson and Cisco has proven very successful and has helped the two vendors win contracts for reliable mobile network infrastructure with scalable and high capacity.

Mike Weston, Vice President, Cisco Middle East, says: "Joining forces with a partner like Ericsson enables us to create more attractive offerings that significantly improve customer service and user experience, adding tangible value to service providers and driving a positive impact on their bottom lines. This collaboration demonstrates how our global partnership is delivering on the promise of creating the networks of the future that drive growth and differentiation for our customers."

The long-standing business relationship between Ericsson and Korek Telekom also played an important role in this case.

Mohamad Dergham, Head of Ericsson North Middle East says: "This brings the best of the Ericsson-Cisco partnership to our work with Korek Telecom. Transforming the core network will allow quick wins on network quality and reach, as well as lay the foundation for next-generation functionality."

The Ericsson Evolved IP Network guarantees end-to-end IP network performance and quality of service, enabling operators to take full advantage of what IP based products can offer in terms of functionality and cost of ownership.

About the Ericsson and Cisco strategic partnership

Ericsson and Cisco -- two industry leaders in the development and delivery of networking, mobility, and cloud -- formed a global business and technology partnership in November 2015 to create the networks of the future. The partnership offers customers the best of both companies: routing, data center, networking, cloud, mobility, management and control, and global services capabilities. The next-generation strategic partnership will drive growth, accelerate innovation, and speed digital transformation demanded by customers across industries. To date, over 300 active customer engagements have now started to turn into won deals. More than 100 deals, spread around the world, are in IP (routing and transport) and services. The companies announced deals with 3 Italy, Vodafone Portugal, Aster Dominican Republic and Cable & Wireless in Caribbean in 2016 as well as with Telefonica Guatemala and Vodafone Hutchison Australia this year.

Ericsson at Mobile World Congress 2017

Anything can happen on the digital frontier, a promising but undiscovered future. From February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain, Ericsson is demonstrating a collaborative approach and innovative solutions to succeed in this arena.

With our customers and partners, we work across industries, physical boundaries and perceived limitations. Join us in Hall 2 or online during MWC 2017 and engage in conversations and demonstrations about our favorite things: 5G; platforms and services for IT, Cloud, Networks, and TV & Media; connected solutions for industries; the Internet of Things; and partnering for success.

See you there!

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.

RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who have provided customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). Ericsson is listed on NASDAQ OMX stock exchange in Stockholm and the NASDAQ in New York. Read more on www.ericsson.com.

NOTES TO EDITORS

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:



News Center

http://www.ericsson.com/news

media.relations@ericsson.com

(+46 10 719 6996)

investor.relations@ericsson.com

(+46 10 719 00 00)



Cisco Service Provider PR

Sara Cicero

Sr. Public Relations Manager

Cisco

Service Provider Business

770-236-2181 direct

770-331-0269 cell



