RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Accent Computer Solutions, Inc., a leading information technology (IT) support and managed IT services provider in Southern California, today announced that it has been named to CRN's 2017 Managed Services Provider (MSP) 500 list.

This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today's fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

"Helping companies reduce their overall technology costs and get better results from their IT investments is our passion. Being recognized for that is an honor," said Marty Kaufman, President of Accent Computer Solutions. "The credit goes to my remarkable team for delivering the best possible IT service to our clients."

"Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN's 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers' changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments."

About Accent Computer Solutions, Inc.:

Accent Computer Solutions, Inc. is a managed IT services and IT support provider, serving businesses with 30-500 employees throughout in Southern California.

The company is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California, with IT professionals strategically located throughout San Bernardino, Riverside, Los Angeles, and Orange Counties, as well as Arizona, Texas, and Louisiana.

With 50 employees, Accent helps small to medium-sized businesses, as well as multi-location enterprises, get the best possible results from their information technology investments.

Accent reduces the cost and risk of information technology by providing proactive IT services & support, IT outsourcing, strategic IT consulting, cloud computing, IT infrastructure upgrades, business telephone/VoIP, and connectivity solutions.

For more information:

www.AccentOnIT.com

(909) 204-4801