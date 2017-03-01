

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in February, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.3.



That was up from 52.7 in January, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



It also marks a 35-month high score.



Individually, new business, production and job growth all strengthened, while backlogs of work accumulated for the first time since December 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX