GREATER SUDBURY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Northern Ontario, and Sudbury in particular, has seen a dramatic rise in Film & Television productions and Sudbury natives have taken notice.

Perry Dellelce, a Sudbury native and co-founder of Toronto-based Wild Media Entertainment, envisions Sudbury as a regional multi-disciplinary entertainment hub. "Sudbury has a lot to offer beyond funding programs," says Dellelce. "Emerging talent in both crew and cast, coupled with provincial tax incentives makes filming in the north an easy decision." Sudbury resident and Dellelce's business partner, Dario Zulich, agrees, having invested alongside Dellelce in Wild Media's first feature film, Grim Trigger, funded in part by the NOHFC and the Ontario Media Development Corporation. Since its establishment in 2004, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) has invested $122 million in 186 productions helping to bolster Northern Ontario's stature in Canada's established Film & TV industry.

James Milligan, a co-founder and partner in Wild Media Entertainment, echoes Dellelce's and Zulich's sentiments: "In addition to the funding provided by the NOHFC, Sudbury has so much to offer with its unique landscapes and facilities, as well as its pool of experienced crew and technicians. All this made the decision to shoot in Sudbury an easy one for Wild Media. Perry and Dario have also been instrumental in attracting additional investment into the region. Through Perry's board position at Canada's Walk of Fame, we were able to bring studio heavyweight NBCUniversal Canada onboard as an investor. Numerous other friends and colleagues of Dario's and Perry's based in Toronto, including Glenn Murphy, former Chairman and CEO of the Gap and G. Scott Paterson, board member at Lions Gate Entertainment, have also invested in the film. Getting access to this network has been great for us and we look forward to producing many more projects in the region."

Grim Trigger, a science fiction thriller directed by award-winning Vancouver director Nicholas Humphries and written by Anthony Artibello and Kevin C. Bjerkness, brings together an international ensemble cast that includes Toronto-based actors James Gallanders, Deragh Campbell, Alex Woods and Konima Parkinson-Jones as well as Daniel Fathers (UK) and Caroline Raynaud (FR). Grim Trigger shoots in Sudbury until March 3, 2017.

Wild Media Entertainment, consisting of Executive Producers James Milligan, Anthony Artibello, Paul Flint and Perry Dellelce, has engaged Sudbury resident producer Jason Ross Jallet, founder of Nortario Films, to serve as a producer on the film. "Jason has been instrumental in tapping into and orchestrating the region's top talent on this production," says Milligan. "We're proud to help further cement Northern Ontario as one of the most viable film & TV production centres not just in Ontario, but in all of Canada."

Also serving as Executive Producer is Aeschylus Poulos, who produced the award-winning Sleeping Giant with the assistance of the NOHFC.

Please contact Wild Media Entertainment for more information on the production as well as for tours of the primary set.

Contacts:

Wild Media Entertainment

Paul Flint

416-917-4224

paul@wildmediaent.com

www.wildmediaent.com



