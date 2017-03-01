sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.03.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,094 Euro		-0,033
-0,30 %
WKN: 576798 ISIN: US50186Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: LGLG 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,23
11,768
28.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR11,094-0,30 %