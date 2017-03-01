

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean electronics company LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF, LGEJY, LGEIY, LGEAF) said it plans to spend $250 million to construct a new 829,000-square-foot home appliance manufacturing facility near Clarksville, Tennessee. The project, in the heart of Montgomery County, is expected to bring at least 600 full-time jobs to the area.



LG's new Tennessee facility is expected to be advanced production plant for washing machines. Starting in 2019, the factory will initially produce front- and top-load washing machines. Longer term, the 310-acre site offers the potential to expand for production of other home appliances.



Under agreements with the State of Tennessee and Montgomery County, LG will receive support for construction, infrastructure improvements, job training and veteran recruitment. The project also includes incentives from the Tennessee Valley Authority.



The announcement of the new home appliance factory in Tennessee comes on the heels of the start of construction of the LG North American Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., where LG broke ground earlier this month. That $300-million project is expected to increase LG's local employment there from 500 today to more than 1,000 by 2019.



