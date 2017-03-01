

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending gains on Wednesday from the previous session, with a weaker yen lifting exporters' shares. Better-than-expected economic data also boosted sentiment. Nevertheless, investors are awaiting U.S. President Donald Trump's first address to Congress.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 141.64 points or 0.74 percent to 19,260.63, off a high of 19,360.06 earlier.



Among the other major exporters, Panasonic is advancing more than 1 percent, Sony and Toshiba are rising almost 1 percent each, and Canon is higher by 0.2 percent. SoftBank is up almost 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is higher by more than 1 percent and Honda is rising 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing 0.5 percent, while JX Holdings is adding 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Minebea Mitsumi and Shiseido are rising more than 4 percent each, while Mitsumi Mining & Smelting is higher by more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Nissan Light Metal and Dowa Holdings are losing more than 1 percent each.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in February, and at a faster rate, with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.3.



That was up from 52.7 in January, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. It also marks a 35-month high score.



The Ministry of Finance said that overall capital spending in Japan was up 3.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016. That exceeded forecasts for 0.8 percent following the 1.3 percent decline in the third quarter.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 113 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday, reflecting trepidation ahead of President Donald Trump's highly anticipated speech to a joint session of Congress. Traders were also reacting to a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Commerce Department showing that the pace of economic growth in the fourth quarter was unrevised.



The Dow edged down 25.20 points or 0.1 percent to 20,812.24, the Nasdaq slid 36.46 points or 0.6 percent to 5,825.44 and the S&P 500 fell 6.11 points or 0.3 percent to 2,363.64.



The major European markets all moved modestly higher on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both edged up by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil futures were flat Tuesday, staying in the middle of a stubborn trading range amid further signs that OPEC production and exports are on the rise. WTI oil for April slipped $0.04 to settle at $54.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



