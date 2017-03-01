

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday despite the modest losses overnight on Wall Street and lower commodity prices. Investors are awaiting details on U.S. President Donald Trump's promised tax cuts, infrastructure spending plans and repeal of Obamacare as Trump kicked off his first address to the U.S. Congress.



The Australian market is declining for a fifth straight day following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street and lower commodity prices. Investors turned cautious as they digested key economic data and awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's first address to Congress.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 15.00 points or 0.26 percent to 5,697.20, off a low of 5,675.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 16.20 points or 0.28 percent to 5,744.80.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is declining almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is declining 0.5 percent and Fortescue Metals is down 0.4 percent after iron ore prices fell one percent overnight.



Gold miners are also weak after gold prices slipped overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing 2 percent and Evolution Mining is down almost 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are losing more than 1 percent each, while Santos is down more than 2 percent.



Bucking the trend, the big four banks are modestly higher. ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.5 percent.



Transurban Group has won a $460 million contract for a road project in the U.S. The toll road operator's shares are advancing almost 1 percent.



Macmahon Holdings, which rejected a takeover bid from construction giant CIMIC on Monday, has signed a non-binding heads of agreement with Indonesian miner PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tengarra. Under the deal, the mining services provider will acquire some assets from AMNT, while AMNT will become a stakeholder in Macmahon. Shares of Macmahon are rising more than 13 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that Australia's gross domestic product climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016. That exceeded forecasts for an increase of 0.8 percent following the 0.5 percent contraction in the third quarter.



The latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in February, and at a sharply faster pace. That marks a large jump from 51.2 in January, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. It also marks the highest index reading since May 2002.



Australia will also see February results for the Reserve Bank of Australia's commodity index.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7667, down from US$0.7686 on Tuesday.



The Japanese stock market is extending gains on Wednesday from the previous session, with a weaker yen lifting exporters' shares. Better-than-expected economic data also boosted sentiment. Nevertheless, investors are awaiting U.S. President Donald Trump's first address to Congress.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 141.64 points or 0.74 percent to 19,260.63, off a high of 19,360.06 earlier.



Among the other major exporters, Panasonic is advancing more than 1 percent, Sony and Toshiba are rising almost 1 percent each, and Canon is higher by 0.2 percent. SoftBank is up almost 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is higher by more than 1 percent and Honda is rising 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing 0.5 percent, while JX Holdings is adding 1 percent. Among the other major gainers, Minebea Mitsumi and Shiseido are rising more than 4 percent each, while Mitsumi Mining & Smelting is higher by more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Nissan Light Metal and Dowa Holdings are losing more than 1 percent each.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in February, and at a faster rate, with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.3.



That was up from 52.7 in January, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. It also marks a 35-month high score.



The Ministry of Finance said that overall capital spending in Japan was up 3.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016. That exceeded forecasts for 0.8 percent following the 1.3 percent decline in the third quarter.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 113 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Malaysia are higher, while Indonesia and Taiwan are lower. The markets in South Korea are closed on Wednesday for the Independence Day holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday, reflecting trepidation ahead of President Donald Trump's highly anticipated speech to a joint session of Congress. Traders were also reacting to a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Commerce Department showing that the pace of economic growth in the fourth quarter was unrevised.



The Dow edged down 25.20 points or 0.1 percent to 20,812.24, the Nasdaq slid 36.46 points or 0.6 percent to 5,825.44 and the S&P 500 fell 6.11 points or 0.3 percent to 2,363.64.



The major European markets all moved modestly higher on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both edged up by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil futures were flat Tuesday, staying in the middle of a stubborn trading range amid further signs that OPEC production and exports are on the rise. WTI oil for April slipped $0.04 to settle at $54.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



