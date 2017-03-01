Fourth GTI Award: ZTE Wins Innovative Solution and Application Award

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today won the 'Innovative Solution and Application Award' at the GTI Summit2017 for its enhanced Wireless Broadband (eWBB) solution, in recognition of its outstanding contribution to eWBB solution innovation and deployment. As an influential organisation within the TDD and 5G industry, boasting more than 120 operator members and 103 vendor partners, GTI is committed to building a global industrial platform for TDD and 5G, thereby facilitating the formation of a prosperous ecological chain.

ZTE's practical eWBB solution is mainly used in two typical scenarios in existing networks. One is to provide fibre-like last-mile wireless access, supporting rapid network deployment to guarantee high return on investment (ROI). The other is to reduce data traffic in metropolitan areas (namely, operators' value areas), to ensure operators' competitiveness in capacity. Compared with traditional WBB solutions, the eWBB solution involves a variety of new measures for capacity enhancement and interference cancellation, including 4Ö4 MIMO, Massive MIMO, high-order modulation, Neat Cell, and Carrier Aggregation (CA). The eWBB solution also supports VPN and IPsec functions for enterprise applications, as well as Band 38/39/40/41/42/43 CPEs, data cards, and Pocket WiFi.

Bai Yanmin, VP of ZTE said, "So far, ZTE has received GTI Awards for four consecutive years. These awards proved ZTE's continuous innovation and driving force in the TD-LTE field. This award for the eWBB solution is ZTE's fourth GTI Award for 'Innovative Solution and Application' following previous wins for its TDD/FDD integration solution, Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) solution, and Comprehensive Uplink Enhancement Solution. These solutions are not all disruptively innovative but more of them are flexible and practical to solve the problems in the existing networks. We are happy to see that these efforts are well accepted by our customers and acknowledged by GTI. In the future, we will work together with our partners in GTI to further enhance the development of TD-LTE industry."

As a leading supplier of TD-LTE solutions, by the end of 2016 ZTE had built TD-LTE trial and commercial networks for 102 mobile operators in 54 countries worldwide, serving customers in Japan, the United States, India, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Romania, Italy, and many other countries. ZTE will make continuous efforts to establish a solid R&D foundation and industrial structure for the development of the TDD market and industry, thereby promoting the evolution of TDD technology for a better role in the 5G era.

About ZTE

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries.

