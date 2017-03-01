



TOKYO, Mar 1, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that Takashi Niino, President and CEO of NEC Corporation, delivered a keynote speech on February 28 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, the world's largest telecommunications related exhibition, held annually in Barcelona, Spain.

The speech addressed some of the latest developments in support of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a set of seventeen global targets set forth by the United Nations aiming to "end poverty," "protect the planet," and "ensure prosperity for all." Mr. Niino's theme, "Drive Digital Transformation for Social Value Creation," outlined a series of cases where NEC technologies help to promote the realization of SDGs through digital transformation in coordination with telecommunications carriers and business partners that capitalize on the latest innovations, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society.

Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow.