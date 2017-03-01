System Configuration



TOKYO, Mar 1, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the provision of a new IT system for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) that enables SMBC employees in Asia and Oceania to remotely and securely access desktop environments via the Internet when they are out of the office on business trips, client visits or working from home.Following joint development of the system by NEC and the Japan Research Institute, Limited at the SMBC Data Center in Singapore, the system is now actively contributing to the efficiency of SMBC operations as it is phased into areas of Asia and Oceania.In recent years, SMBC has accelerated the development of business platforms in Asia as part of a greater focus on the region that is outlined in the company's medium-term management plan. This newly developed IT system has enhanced the work efficiency of employees and is expected to make valuable contributions to the growth of business in the Asian market.The system consists of the 3 following platforms that not only achieve security and convenience, but also reduce operating and management costs.Authentication Platform- By utilizing NEC's NeoFace software, recognized as the world's most accurate facial recognition technology, employees may conveniently access the system without inputting additional passwords.Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Platform- Employees may remotely access desktop environments while out of the office on business trips, in client offices or working from home.Virtual Server Platform- SMBC can aggregate servers for multiple purposes.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_NECSystemConfiguration.jpgSystem Configuration"NEC globally provides 'Solutions for Society' that help to solve a wide range of challenging business and community issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow," said Norihiko Kimura, General Manager, 1st Financial Solutions Division, NEC Corporation.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.