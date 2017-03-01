

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump took a look back at the recent past on Tuesday evening, and also peered into the future as he went before the American people.



Speaking in an internationally televised joint address to Congress, Trump appeared more poised, presidential and optimistic than at any other time - touching on his accomplishments during his first month in office while looking ahead nine years into the future to the country's 250th anniversary.



Trump pivoted to a less adversarial tone, citing on numerous occasions the need for Republicans and Democrats to work together to accomplish their goals.



He hit on many of the topics that were staples of his campaign, including immigration reform, building a wall along the nation's southern border, tax reform and the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.



'America must put its own people first because only then can we truly make America great again,' he said, hitting upon his trademark campaign slogan.



The room was sharply divided, with Democrats applauding infrequently as Trump pointed the finger of blame for the nation's woes on the previous administration of Barack Obama.



He spoke of the need to protect America from radical Islamic terrorism, the Iran nuclear deal, poverty, debt, trade and jobs - but nowhere was the ideological divide more apparent than when he touched on health insurance.



'Tonight, I am also calling on this Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare with reforms that expand choice, increase access, lower costs, and at the same time, provide better healthcare. Mandating every American to buy government-approved health insurance was never the right solution for America,' Trump said.



He ended his speech on a positive note, citing aspirations and dreams of what might be possible - adding that everything that is broken in our country can be fixed.



'I am asking all citizens to embrace this Renewal of the American Spirit. I am asking all members of Congress to join me in dreaming big, and bold and daring things for our country. And I am asking everyone watching tonight to seize this moment,' Trump said.



The official Democratic response to the speech was delivered by former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear, who led the Bluegrass State from 2007 to 2015.



Beshear called into question the president's use of executive orders, saying that they defied many of his campaign promises. He also questioned some of Trump's choices for cabinet positions.



He hit on ties with Russia, reckless temperament, and questioning the loyalty of anyone who dared disagree with him.



But the biggest note of dissent was, unsurprisingly, health care.



'So far, every Republican idea to replace the Affordable Care Act would reduce the number of Americans covered, despite your promises to the contrary. Mr. President, folks here in Kentucky expect you to keep your word. Because this isn't a game -- it's life and death for people,' Beshear said.



