Venture Global Plaquemines LNG Files Formal Application with FERC

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Venture Global LNG, Inc. is pleased to announce that its subsidiaries, Venture Global Plaquemines LNG, LLC, and Venture Global Gator Express, LLC, have completed the preliminary review process with FERC and have now submitted the formal application requesting FERC's authorization to site, construct and operate the Plaquemines LNG export terminal and the Gator Express pipeline system.

The 20.0 MTPA Plaquemines LNG facility will be constructed on a 632-acre site in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana at river mile marker 55 on the Mississippi River, approximately 30 miles south of New Orleans, Louisiana. The export facility includes over 7,000 feet of Mississippi River frontage with three LNG loading docks.

In a joint statement, Co-CEOs Bob Pender and Mike Sabel said, "Submitting our formal application is a significant milestone in the development of our second low cost LNG export terminal. With the support of the Plaquemines Port and the Plaquemines Council, this large, attractive site on the Mississippi River is convenient and safely accessible to our international LNG customers. Further, we can access plentiful sources of U.S. natural gas through nearby, liquid interconnection points and skip the high-cost, long-distance lateral pipelines that many projects are burdened with."

Working with GE Oil & Gas as a strategic partner, Plaquemines LNG is utilizing GE's plant-wide LNG process system, incorporating a comprehensive power, pretreatment and highly modularized LNG liquefaction system. This system, together with the enormous logistic advantages of the Plaquemines site, allows Venture Global to continue to innovate and lower the cost of providing LNG to the growing global market for plentiful U.S. natural gas.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG plans to be a long-term, low-cost producer of LNG, capitalizing on low-cost natural gas production in the U.S. Venture Global LNG's strategy is reinforced by GE's highly efficient and reliable suite of products. Venture Global is developing LNG export terminals at both Plaquemines and Calcasieu Pass, totaling 30 MTPA of capacity. More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

