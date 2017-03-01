WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company unveiled today its Security Solution for the Internet of Things (IoT), englobing multiple connectivity technologies including Sigfox.

"It is a great step towards integration of the needs of the various networks occupying the field of device connectivity, all requiring a high level of security, but all not necessarily with the same constraints in power consumption and available resources," noted Benoit Makowka, Vice President of WISeKey's IoT business line.

WISeKey's security solution, called VaultIC184, consists of a tamper proof silicon chip, based on a state-of-the-art secure microcontroller development, certified to Common Criteria EAL4+/5+ and FIPS 140-2 Level 3, a Sigfox specific Application Programming interface, based on the latest specifications, allowing device manufacturers an easy integration of the module, as well as a provisioning service, transferring the burden of device personalization from the device manufacturing line to WISeKey's secure Personalization Center.

Moreover, the versatile security module, implementing Elliptic Curve Public Key cryptography PKI primitives as well as the specific Sigfox requirements, is a perfect solution for companies providing multi-network solutions requiring a state-of-the-art security coverage on all network types. Designed for low cost, power and surface constrained devices, it proposes industry standard I2C connectivity, very low power consumption and a very little footprint.

"Our flexible Personalization Center in the South of France and our central Public key based IoT framework in Geneva, once again demonstrate their unique ability to provide turnkey solutions to our customers, a very appreciated asset," said Benoit Makowka. "With this Sigfox specific secure add-on, we are expanding our offer of securing the IoT to the very promising Low Power Wide Area Networks, of which Sigfox is a forerunner."

VaultIC184 is part of WISeKey's global end-to-end scalable security framework WISeTrustIOT, a Public Key Infrastructure based overall response to mitigate ever increasing risks of cyber-attacks in IoT.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale Internet of Things ("IoT") digital identity ecosystems and has become a pioneer of the "4th Industrial Revolution". WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") integrates wearable technology with secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, and empowers IoT and wearable devices to become secure transactional devices. The RoT serves as a common trust anchor, which is recognized by the operating system and applications, to ensure the authenticity, confidentiality and integrity of on-line transactions. With the cryptographic RoT embedded on the device, the IoT product manufacturers can use code-signing certificates and a cloud-based signature as a service to secure interactions among objects and between objects and people. WISeKey has patented this process in the USA as it is currently used by many IoT providers.

