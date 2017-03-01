European hydrogen mobility solutions leader Symbio has revealed a fuel cell integration plan for 5-7 seat Nissan electric vehicles for ultimate freedom at zero emissions to beat air pollution in urban areas, and with hopes to take the vehicle to the European market soon.

At the unveiling of Symbio's fuel cell integration to Nissan electric van, at the FC Expo 2017 in Tokyo, Japan, the company announced the new plug-in hybrid hydrogen fuel cell vehicle will deliver at least 500 km of range an important move from Symbio and a promising breakthrough for fleet managers and the automotive community looking for sustainable growth.

Symbio is confident that the FC-equipped vehicle will provide a key solution for emission-free mobility in urban areas. Air pollution is a universal problem and cities some are setting new mandatory regulations to have 20%-50% of their fleets with clean vehicles. In addition, urban taxis have been identified as a major source of air pollution, more emission-related regulations are expected to be applied.

Fabio Ferrari, CEO of Symbio said: "To respect the company's commitment towards a more sustainable environment and a better air quality in urban areas, we have explored a new market segment duty vehicles. With this integration to Nissan 5-7 seat EVs, taxis can contribute to the improvement of air quality without any change to their daily activities"

The FC vehicle introduced is a 100% clean solution for taxis, aimed at the EU market. The customised e-NV200 offers taxi drivers a similar total cost of ownership to a hybrid taxi, but with the range of an internal combustion engine. Thus, this vehicle could be used for intensive urban taxi operations or for online passenger transportation network services. It can be recharged from a low-cost power supply, and refuelled with hydrogen in three minutes (3,8 kg Hydrogen).

FC Expo was the opportunity for Symbio to showcase their sustainable mobility solutions to its full, more particularly showing the capacity to produce fuel cells from 5 kW to 300 kW.

Michelin and ENGIE were alongside its partner's Symbio, to give their support in this new venture and to the hydrogen mobility community overall.

Valérie Bouillon-Delporte, Michelin's strategic Hydrogen Initiative Leader said "For two years, Michelin has had a 33-percent stake in Symbio. We brought our expertise to the table, as well robust production processes.Michelin is actively involved in the development of fuel-cell technologies and we will continue to invest in this area and in sustainable mobility in general."

As a global energy supplier, ENGIE has taken steps to speed up the development of clean energies like hydrogen. The Group has invested in Symbio in 2016, to contribute to the evolution of hydrogen uses.

This customised e-NV200 will be available for serial production from September 2018. Interested parties will be able to place pre-orders, by sending a request to Symbio.

"We welcome all interested fleet managers to meet and speak with us on any projects they may have so we can help assist them to move forward" says Fabio Ferrari.

About Symbio

Symbio is the French hydrogen leader offering innovative sustainable mobility solutions that extend electric vehicle range and contributes to a low-carbon economy. Symbio designs, manufactures and sells fuel cell vehicles (Kangoo ZE-H2) and fuel cell kit systems for integration in all types of vehicles.

