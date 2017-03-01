Rasilient Systems Inc Announced Exclusive Distributorship with Anixter ME

SANTA CLARA, California, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Rasilient Systems Inc., the pioneer in no-frame-drop video surveillance systems purposely architected for IP video recording, announced today that, effective immediately, Anixter Middle East will replace Agility Grid LLC as the exclusive distributor in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Eqypt, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Jordon. Current customers using Rasilient's product may contact Rasilient's Dubai office for continue support.

"We have a great relationship with Anixter in the US for many years. We are confident that Anixter Middle East will take the Rasilient Systems brand to a whole new level in the Middle East," saidSean Chang, CEO of Rasilient Systems.

"Rasilient Systems' purposely architected video surveillance server and storage systems complete Anixter ME's Surveillance portfolio, which includes name brands such as Milestone, Axis, Arecont and many more. We at Anixter ME are very excited and look forward to a great partnership with Rasilient Systems," said Jose Magana, Anixter's Regional Vice President Middle East.

For more information on Rasilient Systems Inc., please go towww.rasilient.com.

For Sales inquiries or quote, please contact Anixter Middle East at:

Ecs.dubai@Anixter.com

Tel:0097148067100

Or

Rabih.Rizk@Anixter.com

Mob:00971505543446

Tel:0097148067140

For Rasilient support inquiries or RMA, please email :

supportme@rasilient.com

Tel: 0097143977427

For more questions on the transition, please contact

Bing Wan bwan@rasilient.com