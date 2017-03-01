Reliance Jio and TeamF1 Networks Announce Partnership to Launch Fixed Line Digital Services

Reliance Jio and TeamF1 Networks partner to deliver state-of-the-art home gateway solution for seamless "connected-home" experience for Media, Television (IPTV, STB), Telephone (VoIP), Gaming, and Internet.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited ("Jio"), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL"), has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology. TeamF1 Networks ("TeamF1"), a subsidiary of D-Link (India) Limited-- which is a leader in embedded networking and security software solutions for wired and wireless applications, today announced its partnership with Jio for delivering a state-of-the-art home gateway solution, joint reference solutions for seamless "connected-home" experience for Media, Television (IPTV, STB), Telephone (VoIP), Gaming, and Internet.

The Home Gateway Solution (HGW) is a comprehensive turnkey software package from TeamF1 enabling the next-generation of rich, auto-provisioned residential gateways and CPE routers deployed by Jio.

Today, with the increase in IP connected devices in every home, a variety of applications such as IPTV, media streaming, video-on-demand, remote security surveillance, online gaming, peer-to-peer and social networking have to be supported by Jio deployed devices. At the heart of this, IP "home area network" is usually a wired/wireless router that is deployed and managed by Jio.

With high-speed delivery of rich content proliferating, provisioned CPE gateways have grown more sophisticated and are no longer just traditional Wi-Fi/NAT/routers. The partnership of Jio and TeamF1 offers HGW with capabilities like media storage / sharing, control of other DLNA and VoIP devices, home automation, security and lighting control. These intelligent HGW devices demand iron-clad security, rock-solid stability, high performance, and smart management of bandwidth through advanced QoS techniques.

The partnership has evolved over the past 4+ years. TeamF1 solutions help in powering Jio devices across multiple OEMs/ODMs, silicon vendors.

"We are excited to partner with Jio and help them continue to play an imperative role in the Digital India Initiative for the country and benefit the generations to come,"said Dr. Ted Kuo, CEO and Chairman of TeamF1. "Going forward, our 'connected-home' partnership will explore solutions for home surveillance through IP cameras and video analytics, and for smart home through IoT sensors and actuators, data analytics, and machine learning technologies."

About TeamF1 Networks (P) Ltd:

TeamF1 Networks (P) Ltd ("TeamF1"), a subsidiary of D-Link (India) Limited, is a leader in high performance embedded networking and security software. Founded in 1996, TeamF1's products enable secure networking of telecom or Datacom, and industrial equipment, and provide the infrastructure components needed for switching and wireless products in various market segments. TeamF1 leverages pre-existing software blocks that have proven their merit in thousands of deployments, minimizing risk for OEMs and Service Providers (SPs) at flexible licensing terms.

TeamF1's turnkey solutions provide OEMs and service providers with flexible connectivity options, such as Ethernet, broadband, serial interfaces, cellular data links, and security technologies from the field-proven and validated modules. OEMs can select modules for building routers with leading-edge networking and security options of their choice and easily integrate third party modules.

