Paramed: First Open MRI Scanner in Wales and the Seventh System in UK

The same system will be on display at ECR- European Congress of Radiology in Vienna.

Paramed Medical Systems is installingthe seventh MROpen unit in the United Kingdom and the first one in Wales.The scanner will be located at the European Scanning Centre's new Centre in Cardiff. ESC currently operates MROpen scanners in London's Harley Street and in Manchester.

The Open MRI scanner, engineered and developed by Paramed, is the only superconductive scanner that is completely open above, in front and behind the patient. The system is designed to give patients who suffer from claustrophobia a better experience, but it also allows scans to be performed in theposition of maximum symptoms: standing, sitting, bending or lying down.TheMROpen providesexceptionalpatientcomfort, unequalled in the industry, delivering a MRI examination in a relaxed and reassuring environment. The patient can walk into the scanner and, depending on which part is being scanned, sit,recline, liehorizontally or evenstand. Withno barrierbetween the patient and the surrounding environment, patients cansee around themat all times, listen to music or enjoywatching TVwhile comfortably undergoing an MRI procedure.

Paramed Medical Systems will be present at the European Congress of Radiology (Expo X4 Booth #8) on March 2nd to 5th at the Austria Center in Vienna, to show MROpen, the most versatile MRI.

