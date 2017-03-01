JTI Certified Global Top Employer for the Third Consecutive Year

GENEVA, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Excellent Employee Conditions also recognized with Number One Top Employer Ranking in Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific Regions

In recognition of its excellent work environment, JTI (Japan Tobacco International) has again been awarded Global Top Employer for the third consecutive year, as confirmed today during an awards ceremony in Amsterdam. In addition to the global certification, JTI was also ranked as Number One Top Employer for the Middle East, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. JTI's headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, was recognized as the Number One Top Employer in Switzerland.

"Being awarded Global Top Employer year after year confirms what we are most proud of - JTI is one of the most attractive places to work in the world and the leading employer in our industry. We consistently invest in our people, our strongest asset, and we offer them every opportunity to succeed and grow," says Howard Parks, JTI's Human Resources Senior Vice President and Executive Committee member. "We take care of our people, we offer them inspiring and meaningful experiences, and in return they take good care of our business."

Research conducted by the Top Employers Institute confirmed the outstanding work conditions offered in JTI's 37 offices and factories in 33 countries[1] across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and the Americas. Only ten companies worldwide share the privilege of being awarded as Global Top Employer.

The annual international research is an independent assessment undertaken by the Top Employers Institute which recognizes leading employers around the world: those that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organization, and which strive to continuously optimize employment practices.

"It is amazing to see how JTI progresses in their results year after year. We are impressed by their appetite to be the best employer for their people. This year JTI has made the most significant improvements in the areas of learning, development and employee onboarding practices," says David Plink, CEO for the Top Employers Institute.

JTI employs over 26'000 people across the world and has hired almost 2'800 new employees in 2016. As a truly multinational company, JTI puts particular focus on global mobility. On average, 10% of employees benefit from an international work experience, which makes the company best-in-class in terms of global career opportunities.

About JTI

JTI, a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies, is a leading international tobacco manufacturer. It markets global brands such as Winston, Camel, Mevius and LD. JTI is a major player in the e-cigarette market with Logic, and has been present in the heated tobacco sector with Ploom since 2011. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and with operations in more than 120 countries, JTI employs more than 26,000 people worldwide. Its core revenue in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, was USD 10.5 billion. For more information, visit http://www.jti.com.

About the Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institute globally certifies excellence in the conditions that employers create for their people. Optimal employee conditions ensure that people develop themselves personally and professionally. This in turn enables companies to grow and to develop, always. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company, previously known as the CRF Institute, has recognized Top Employers around the world since 1991.

[1] Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Malaysia, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America