Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC

Directorship Change

The Board of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Kasia Robinski as a non-executive director of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC and PEWT Securities 2020 PLC with effect from 28th February 2017.

Ms Robinski has over 25 years experience in private equity and investment banking including with Hanover Investors, Prospect Investment Management, the Sutton Company (now Sutton Trust) and Goldman Sachs. She has served on numerous international boards and has undertaken various operating roles, including CFO and CEO, in a broad range of sectors from media through to oil and gas. Ms Robinski holds an MSc degree in Engineering/Economics from Cambridge University and an MBA from the Stanford Business School.

The following information regarding appointment is required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R of the UKLA Listing Rules:

Other directorships held by Ms Robinski:

Current: Gabelli Value Plus + Trust PLC

Held in the last five years: Duon SA (listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange - resigned 04.04.2016), Hydro International PLC (resigned 14.11.2016)

Ms Robinski will stand for election at the AGM in April.

The Board also announces that Charles Wilkinson has indicated his intention not to stand for re-election at the forthcoming AGM. Accordingly Charles will cease to be a Director of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC and PEWT Securities 2020 PLC with effect from 25 April 2017.

01 March 2017