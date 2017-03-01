Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Dividend Announcement

Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC announces a fourth interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2016 of 4.0 pence per Ordinary Share. This fourth interim dividend will be paid on 31 March 2017 to members on the register at the close of business on 10 March 2017. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 9 March 2017.

The reduction in the size of the Company's zero dividend preference share issue at the start of 2016 had been expected to reduce earnings per share. To give some guidance to investors, in February 2016 the directors announced that they expected that the total dividend for 2016 to be at least 8.0p per Ordinary Share. The directors are therefore pleased with an outcome for the year that has allowed them to announce a fourth interim dividend that will result in a total dividend for the year of 9.7 pence per Ordinary Share. This is a level which is not only well ahead of the 8.0 pence per Ordinary Share minimum but also matches the base dividend paid in 2015 despite the change in capital structure.

