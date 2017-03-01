Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development Chief Investment Officer Viktor Drvota promoted to Deputy Chief Executive Officer

STOCKHOLM - MARCH 1, 2017. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is pleased to announce the promotion of its Chief Investment Officer Viktor Drvota MD PhD to Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Dr Drvota joined Karolinska Development as Chief Investment Officer in December 2015 from SEB Venture Capital, where he was Head of Life Science since 2002 and a senior investment manager. Prior to this he was a practising cardiologist at Huddinge University Hospital in Stockholm and since 2002, Associate Professor in Cardiology at Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm.

Dr Drvota says: "I am thrilled to take on the role of Deputy CEO in addition to my current post as CIO. We have worked hard for well over a year now to complete the reorganization of the company and to ensure our portfolio companies are fully financed to their next value inflection point; and we are now well-placed to look forward and identify new opportunities from innovative Nordic science."

Chief Executive Officer Jim Van heusden says: "I am extremely pleased to announce Viktor's promotion to the role of Deputy CEO. When he joined the Company in 2015 Viktor already brought with him an impressive track record and extensive venture capital experience. I have no doubt that it is this combination of track record, talent and hard work which has been key to the Company's continued progress as we continue on our journey to become a leading Nordic venture capital company."

For further information, please contact:

Jim Van heusden, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 72 858 32 09, e-mail: jim.van.heusden@karolinskadevelopment.com (mailto:jim.van.heusden@karolinskadevelopment.com)

Viktor Drvota, Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com (mailto:viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com)

David Dible/Mark Swallow/Pip Batty, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Phone: +44 20 7638 9571; e-mail: KDev@citigatedr.co.uk (mailto:KDev@citigatedr.co.uk)

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB is an investment company focused on identifying medical innovation and investing in the creation and growth of companies developing these assets into differentiated products that will make a difference to patients' lives and provide an attractive return on investment.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by a team including investment professionals with strong venture capital backgrounds, experienced company builders and entrepreneurs, with access to a strong global network.

