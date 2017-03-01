Electro Power Systems (EPS) - Preliminary 2016 Revenues: Targets Reached, Acceleration in Orders Backlog and Geographical Diversification Achieved

PARIS and MILAN, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Electro Power Systems S.A. today announced preliminary (unaudited) FY 2016 Revenues and an operational update:

Preliminary revenues at 7.1 million euros , orders backlog 1 increased to 6.4 million euros

Sales in Africa , Asia Pacific and Latin America representing more than 50% of preliminary revenues

Installed base2 in 2016 connected to 26.5 MW of microgrids and 12 MW of grid-support systems deployed

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20170215/468575LOGO )



2016 Preliminary Revenues

Preliminary (unaudited) revenues for the financial year ended on 31.12.2016 reached 7.1 million euros, exceeding the guidance of 6.4 to 6.9 million euros updated on 14 November, 2016.

Sales in Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America amounted to 51% of reported preliminary revenues, confirming an increased geographical diversification of the installed base, while Europe and North America represented 49% of the sales.

2016 Installed Base

In 2016 EPS installed and had at 31 December 2016 under commissioning Hybrid Energy Storage Systems (HyESS) connected to 26.5 MW microgrids integrated with renewables and energy storage. In the grid-support segment, EPS installed and had under commissioning more than 12 MW.

In aggregate, EPS realized 36 large-scale projects, including off-grid hybrid systems serving microgrids powered by renewable and energy storage for a total installed power of over 35 MW, in addition to more than 18 MW of grid support systems, for a total capacity output of 47 MWh of systems in 21 countries worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

1. Backlog means (i) advances invoiced to clients according to the contract subscribed, which will be recognized as revenues in future years; (ii) purchase orders already received as of the date of this press release, and (iii) revenues already contracted or expected to be generated in 2017 and following years based on the agreements currently in place with the customers.

2. System installed in 2016 and under commissioning at 31.12.2016.

The full version of the press release is available on our website: http://electropowersystems.com/all-press-releases/

Media Contact:

Chiara Cartasegna

Head of Global Media Relations

+39-3489265993

chiara.cartasegna@eps-mail.com

