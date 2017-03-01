

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are poised to open higher on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck an optimistic tone in his first major address to a joint session of Congress. He offered few policy details on his economic plan but said he was open to a broad immigration reform bill that could be passed if both Republicans and Democrats in Congress were willing to compromise.



The dollar's strength against the euro may also help lift the region's exporters after Fed officials William Dudley and John Williams talked up the odds of a rate hike in mid-March.



Asian stocks are broadly higher, with Japanese shares leading regional gains, after the yen slid for a third day. Trump's latest remarks suggesting potential softening in hardline position on immigration and a slew of positive data from China, Japan and Australia also buoyed regional sentiment.



Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded faster than expected in February, an official survey showed today, while the Nikkei Japan manufacturing PMI continued to expand in the month.



Australia's economy rebounded sharply in the fourth quarter, helping the country avoid a technical recession. A private gauge of Chinese manufacturing activity also rose at a faster pace in February, while the official non-manufacturing PMI showed some signs of weakening.



Closer home, the British Retail Consortium said its shop price index declined at a slower pace in February as food prices logged an annual growth. Overall shop prices eased an annual 1 percent in the month, continuing a trend that has lasted almost four years, but down from the 1.7 percent fall seen in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 1.4 percent drop.



German employment figures and U.S. reports on personal income and spending, manufacturing activity and construction spending are slated for release later in the day. The Federal Reserve releases its Beige Book, which could shed some additional light on the outlook for interest rates.



In corporate news, European aerospace major Airbus said that it has finalized the sale of its Germany-based defense electronics business to private equity firm KKR.



German wind turbines maker Nordex reported that its fiscal 2016 consolidated net profit grew 82.4 percent from the previous year to 95.4 million euros.



Supermarket chain Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize posted disappointing financial results, with fourth-quarter net income declining 43.3 percent to 144 million euros from last year's 254 million euros.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell as investors awaited President Trump's highly-anticipated speech. The Dow edged down 0.1 percent to halt its record-setting streak, while the S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.6 percent.



On the economic front, U.S. GDP growth slowed in the fourth quarter as previously reported, while consumer confidence unexpectedly increased in February to the highest level since July 2001 and manufacturing activity in the Chicago-area hit a two-year high, separate reports showed.



European markets snapped a four-day decline on Tuesday as gains in travel and defense companies offset losses in the mining sector. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index gained 0.3 percent, while the German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both edged up by 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX