The consolidated profit of Inbank in Q4 of 2016 was 937 thousand euros, a 376 thousand euro increase compared to the same period last year. The total profit for the bank in 2016 was 2.65 million euros, which is 1.66 million euros more than in the previous year. In 2016, the sales volumes of all of the bank's products grew significantly. The loan portfolio of Inbank increased by 6.6% in Q4 and reached 64.8 million euros by the end of the quarter. Over the year, the loan portfolio has increased by 85.6%, i.e. 29.9 million euros.



The deposit portfolio of Inbank increased to 64.6 million euros as by the end of the quarter. Over the year, the deposit portfolio of Inbank has increased by 117%, i.e. 34.9 million euros, showing that the bank is still able to finance the growth of its lending activities with retail deposits.



In Q4, Inbank started cooperation with the Raisin international deposit platform, with whose help clients from Austria and Germany can also open deposits in Inbank from now on. According to Jan Andresoo, Chairman of the Management Board of Inbank, raising deposits from Germany and Austria allows more efficient management of financing the bank and reduces its dependence on the Estonian deposit market. "Raisin helps implement the Inbank strategy of growing into an international company and adds confidence that the partner-based business model supports fast growth of the bank," Andresoo said.



In Q4, Inbank continued preparations for starting its activities on the Polish market. At the end of the year, an application for opening a branch of the bank was sent to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority and on 12 January 2017 Inbank received an operating license for the Polish market. Inbank has established an objective to start business activities in Poland in Q1 of 2017.



Important financial indicators as at 31 December 2016



-- Balance sheet total 84.8 million euros -- Loan portfolio 64.8 million euros -- Deposits 64.6 million euros -- Net profit 2.65 million euros -- Equity 11.8 million euros -- Net return on equity 26.6%







Consolidated statement of comprehensive income



EURt Q4 of 31.12.2016 Q4 of 31.12.2015 2016 2015 (unaud (unaudited (unaudite (adjusted) ited) ) d) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuing operations Interest income 2,886 9,788 1,389 4,082 Interest expenses -473 -1,404 -244 -705 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net interest income 2,413 8,384 1,145 3,377 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fee and commission income 180 599 -2 273 Fee and commission expenses -85 -334 -77 -246 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net fee and commission income 95 265 -79 27 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other income related to operations 127 571 159 644 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total income 2,635 9,220 1,225 4,048 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Personnel costs -682 -2,461 -475 -1,505 Marketing expenses -174 -566 -18 -222 Administrative expenses -383 -1,014 -143 -675 Depreciation, amortisation and -39 -174 -53 -157 impairment ---------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Total operating expenses -1,278 -4,215 -689 -2,559 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit 1,357 5,005 536 1,489 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit from affiliates 261 773 351 365 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before loan losses 1,618 5,778 887 1,854 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loan losses -716 -3,219 -419 -976 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before income tax 902 2559 468 878 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deferred tax income 34 57 71 71 Net profit for the period 936 2,616 539 949 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unrealised translation differences 2 2 0 0 Total comprehensive income for the 938 2,618 539 949 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit attributable to the parent 937 2,649 561 987 company Profit attributable to 1 -31 -22 -38 non-controlling interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income for the 938 2,618 539 949 period --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







Consolidated financial position



EURt 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 (unaudited) (adjusted) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets Cash in hand 4 3 Due from the central bank, legal reserve 14,680 499 Due from credit institutions 1,956 4,882 Loans and receivables 64,839 34,931 Investments in affiliates 1 868 Tangible assets 183 95 Intangible assets 902 760 Other assets 528 286 Affiliates held for sale 1,672 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 84,765 42,324 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liabilities Loans raised 0 110 Deposits 64,587 29,711 Debt securities 0 3,114 Other liabilities 1,899 1,381 Subordinated debt securities 6,475 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 72,961 34,316 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Share capital 689 569 Share premium 6,361 5,393 Retained profit/loss 681 -279 Reserves 1,387 1,360 Other reserves 31 0 Consolidated profit for reporting period 2,649 987 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity held by shareholders of parent company 11,798 8,030 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-controlling interest 6 -22 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 11,804 8,008 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and equity 84,765 42,324 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------







The reports of Inbank are accessible online at https://www.inbank.ee/inside/investor/reports/.



Having started its operations as a bank in 2015, Inbank offers services via its Internet bank and its large partner network. Inbank operates on the Estonian and Latvian consumer financing market and will also soon open a branch in Poland. In addition, international deposits are raised from the German and Austrian market. Inbank and its affiliates have about 160 thousand active customer contracts in Estonia.



