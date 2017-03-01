AkzoNobel NV: AkzoNobel Digital Report 2016: Going beyond the numbers

March 1, 2017

AkzoNobel's integrated Report 2016 (http://report.akzonobel.com/2016/ar/?utm_source=press_release_wk09&utm_campaign=ar2016&utm_medium=email) has now been published online, including interactive elements, stories, infographics and video that show not only the company's financial results but also its environmental, human and social performance.

CEO Ton Büchner on AkzoNobel's 2016 performance: "In a year of record profitability in terms of return on sales and return on investment, our purpose of creating everyday essentials to make people's lives more liveable and inspiring was brought to life. We continued to build on our solid foundation of operational excellence to drive growth and sharpened our focus on delivering more value for our people, our customers and our shareholders." To hear more about our 2016 achievements from our CEO, please click below.

(http://report.akzonobel.com/2016/ar/?c=chapter-chairmans-statement)

"One of the most inspiring aspects of 2016 was seeing examples of our purpose being brought to life. Our Human Cities initiative played a major role in this, underlining how we welcome our responsibility to play an important role in the communities where we operate. During 2016, more than 300 projects were launched around the world, impacting over nine million people." To see one of our highlights for Human Cities, the inspiring Unexpected Courts project in Brazil, please click below.

(https://youtu.be/13sxVy_4xs0)

"Our strategic focus on driving innovation to support organic growth gathered momentum. We launched a series of products, many offering major benefits in terms of their sustainability profile. Digital innovation is a major area of attention and is playing an increasingly important role in product development and how we work with customers." To learn more about how AkzoNobel innovates, please click below.

(https://youtu.be/ykGCWZOdmiE)

"Our sustainability agenda was brought into sharper focus as we stepped up our activities in all areas. As well as conducting a company-wide review of operational eco-efficiency, we compiled a detailed assessment of our contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. This will help us accelerate progress towards our strategic sustainability ambitions." To see how we are helping to make shipping more sustainable, please click below.

(https://youtu.be/GaE_oOXRdTY)

To go to our 2016 Digital Report website, please click below.

(http://report.akzonobel.com/2016/ar/?utm_source=press_release_wk09&utm_campaign=ar2016&utm_medium=email)

---

AkzoNobel creates everyday essentials to make people's lives more liveable and inspiring. As a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals, we supply essential ingredients, essential protection and essential color to industries and consumers worldwide. Backed by a pioneering heritage, our innovative products and sustainable technologies are designed to meet the growing demands of our fast-changing planet, while making life easier. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, we have approximately 46,000 people in around 80 countries, while our portfolio includes well-known brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. Consistently ranked as a leader in sustainability, we are dedicated to energizing cities and communities while creating a protected, colorful world where life is improved by what we do.

Not for publication - for more information

Corporate Media Relations Corporate Investor Relations T +31 (0)88 - 969 7833 T +31 (0)88 - 969 7590 Contact: Andrew Wood Contact: Lloyd Midwinter

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements which address key issues such as AkzoNobel's growth strategy, future financial results, market positions, product development, products in the pipeline and product approvals. Such statements should be carefully considered, and it should be understood that many factors could cause forecasted and actual results to differ from these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, developments in raw material and personnel costs, pensions, physical and environmental risks, legal issues, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risk factors affecting our business please see our latest annual report, a copy of which can be found on our website: www.akzonobel.com (http://www.akzonobel.com).

Media Release - AkzoNobel (http://hugin.info/130660/R/2083075/785232.pdf)

Infographic (http://hugin.info/130660/R/2083075/785233.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: AkzoNobel NV via Globenewswire

