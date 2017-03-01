

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment dropped marginally in January, the labor force survey from Destatis showed Wednesday.



The jobless rate fell to 3.8 percent in January from 3.9 percent in December. In the same period of previous year, the rate was 4.4 percent.



After adjusting seasonal and irregular effects, the number of unemployed decreased by around 21,000 from prior month to 1.66 million. At the same time, employment increased by 58,000, or 0.1 percent from prior month.



The Federal Labor Agency is set to publish unemployment data for February at 3.55 am ET. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 5.9 percent.



