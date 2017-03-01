sprite-preloader
WKN: A0X9HT ISIN: US82455T2033 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHIN KONG FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
01.03.2017 | 08:49
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (REG S) - Notice of 4th Quarter Results

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd

Notice of 4th Quarter Results

Company code: 2888
No: 1
Subject: SKFH announces the date and venue for Q4 2016 investor conference
To which item it meets--article 4 paragraph xx: 12
Date of events: 2017/03/01
Contents:
1. Date of the investor conference: 2017/03/16
2. Time of the investor conference: 14:00 p.m.
3. Location of the investor conference: The Chinese conference will be held at the Grand Conference Room of 43F, Shin Kong Life Tower (No.66, Sec.1, Chung-Hsiao W. Road, Taipei). The English conference will be
held through teleconference and live webcast simultaneously.
4. Brief information disclosed in the investor conference: To discuss financial and business performance in the fourth quarter of 2016 for SKFH & its subsidiaries. Chinese conference: 14:00 - 15:30 p.m. English
conference: 16:30 - 17:30 p.m.
5. The presentation of the investor conference release: The presentation materials will be uploaded on the website of Market Observation Post System after the investor conference.
6. Will the presentation be released in the Company's website: Yes, the Company's website: http://www.skfh.com.tw/ir
7. Any other matters that need to be specified: None


