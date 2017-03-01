Philips Introduces Advanced Radiology Solutions at 2017 European Congress of Radiology to Address Evolving Healthcare Demands and Support the Changing Role of the Radiologist

AMSTERDAM and VIENNA, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today unveiled new advanced radiology solutions at the 2017 European Congress of Radiology (ECR), beginning March 1 at the Austria Center in Vienna, Austria. In response to today's increasingly value-based focus in healthcare, Philips' newest integrated innovations are centered on empowering radiologists to deliver more value across the healthcare continuum.

In an environment that demands balance between patient outcomes and financial performance, many health systems are looking for innovative solutions for the workflow, diagnostic, financial and patient satisfaction challenges they face daily. Radiology is at the center of the majority of healthcare decisions, driving the timely detection and accurate diagnosis and treatment of disease at its earliest stages. Philips' integrated solutions for radiology are designed to simplify the path to clinical decision-making for better patient outcomes at a lower cost, eliminating stress on the patient and the radiology team in general.

"As health organizations continue to move toward value-based care, they need intelligent solutions to meet the challenges they face in improving outcomes, lowering cost of healthcare delivery and enhancing patient and staff experience," said Robert Cascella, CEO, Diagnosis and Treatment, Philips. "Responding to the specific needs of our customers during a time of increasing stress on diagnostic imaging teams, Philips is delivering integrated solutions comprising systems, smart devices, software and services that make radiology departments more efficient and more valuable to healthcare institutions and their patients."

Simplifying the path to clinical decision making

Across radiology modalities, Philips is offering simplified, comprehensive solutions to transform imaging and connect data and information for a fast, efficient, clinical decision-making process.

At ECR this year, Philips unveils a portfolio of value-enhancing, data-driven radiology solutions, including:

Azurion , Philips' recently launched, next generation image-guided therapy platform that allows clinicians to easily and confidently perform a wide range of routine and complex procedures, helping them to optimize interventional lab performance and provide superior care. It is powered by ConnectOS, a new operating system that provides a seamless integration of real-time information from all relevant technologies in the interventional lab.

, Philips' recently launched, next generation image-guided therapy platform that allows clinicians to easily and confidently perform a wide range of routine and complex procedures, helping them to optimize interventional lab performance and provide superior care. It is powered by ConnectOS, a new operating system that provides a seamless integration of real-time information from all relevant technologies in the interventional lab. Access CT , allows cost-conscious healthcare organizations to establish or enhance CT imaging capabilities at an accessible cost for a high return on their investment. Equipped with tools that enable health systems to operate efficiently and economically, Philips Access CT balances performance to deliver broad clinical coverage and a low total cost of ownership.[1]

, allows cost-conscious healthcare organizations to establish or enhance CT imaging capabilities at an accessible cost for a high return on their investment. Equipped with tools that enable health systems to operate efficiently and economically, Philips Access CT balances performance to deliver broad clinical coverage and a low total cost of ownership.[1] DigitalDiagnost C50 , a ceiling mounted digital X-ray system, enables radiologists to address a broad range of clinical applications with diagnostic-quality images and stitching functionality. Various room configurations allow for cost effective, customized solutions and the Eleva user interface with pre-programmed settings provides a fast, easy workflow.[2]

, a ceiling mounted digital X-ray system, enables radiologists to address a broad range of clinical applications with diagnostic-quality images and stitching functionality. Various room configurations allow for cost effective, customized solutions and the Eleva user interface with pre-programmed settings provides a fast, easy workflow.[2] DoseWise Portal 2.2 , a next generation radiation dose management software platform for healthcare providers to record, track and analyze radiation exposure to patients and clinicians. The newest version includes enhanced connectivity and informatics capabilities to address key challenges faced by radiology departments, such as managing dose exposure to ensure patient and staff wellbeing and improving integrated access to patient information to deliver data-driven decision support.

a next generation radiation dose management software platform for healthcare providers to record, track and analyze radiation exposure to patients and clinicians. The newest version includes enhanced connectivity and informatics capabilities to address key challenges faced by radiology departments, such as managing dose exposure to ensure patient and staff wellbeing and improving integrated access to patient information to deliver data-driven decision support. ElastQ Imaging , provides a non-invasive, reproducible and easily performed method of assessing tissue stiffness, giving clinicians an option to assess and diagnose liver conditions without the pain or expense of a liver biopsy. Its high-performance shear wave elastography features large region of interest (ROI) color-coded quantitative assessment of tissue stiffness, as well as real-time feedback and intelligent analysis.

, provides a non-invasive, reproducible and easily performed method of assessing tissue stiffness, giving clinicians an option to assess and diagnose liver conditions without the pain or expense of a liver biopsy. Its high-performance shear wave elastography features large region of interest (ROI) color-coded quantitative assessment of tissue stiffness, as well as real-time feedback and intelligent analysis. MicroDose 3D S90, is designed to be the first digital breast tomosynthesis system capable of single-shot, non-contrast spectral 3D imaging. Using direct digital, photon counting technology to provide 3D and synthetic 2D mammography images, it was developed with high volume screening in mind, to deliver insights into breast composition.[3]

Informatics and services connecting radiology

At ECR Philips will also demonstrate its recently introduced data-driven intelligent solutions connecting patients, practitioners and processes, including:

PerformanceBridge , the new suite of operational performance improvement software and services, delivering actionable insights to help guide decision making in radiology.

, the new suite of operational performance improvement software and services, delivering actionable insights to help guide decision making in radiology. IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 , the latest edition of its comprehensive, advanced visual analysis and quantification platform. Featuring a suite of multi-modality functions and expanded neurological tools, IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 helps radiologists detect, diagnose and follow-up on treatment of diseases, while using new machine learning capabilities to support the physician.

, the latest edition of its comprehensive, advanced visual analysis and quantification platform. Featuring a suite of multi-modality functions and expanded neurological tools, IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 helps radiologists detect, diagnose and follow-up on treatment of diseases, while using new machine learning capabilities to support the physician. IntelliSpace PACS Radiology Workplace solution[4 ] , Philips' advanced workflow solution supporting real-time workflow management. It automates routine functions and removes subjectivity from reading order selection, and workflow cockpit alerts radiologists to unread exams.

In addition to showcasing its portfolio of intelligent and comprehensive connected radiology solutions, Philips will be hosting six lunch symposiums throughout the week at ECR. Philips' symposiums will highlight the key trends, issues and innovations across multiple radiology modalities including MR, CT, Image Guided Therapy, Ultrasound, Digital X-Ray and Mammography.

For more information on Philips' presence at the 2017 European Congress of Radiology, visit www.philips.com/ecr and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for updates throughout the event.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2016 sales of EUR 17.4 billion and employs approximately 71,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

[1] Philips Access CT is not available for sale in North America

[2] Philips DigitalDiagnost C50 is not available for sale in North America

[3] Philips MicroDose 3D S90 is a work in progress and not available for sale in North America

[4] Philips IntelliSpace PACS Radiology Workspace incorporates IntelliSpace PACS 4.4.540, Advanced Workflow Solution 2.1, Canvas 1.1, Workflow Cockpit 1.1

