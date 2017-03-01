MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Airbus have won GSMA's award for Best Mobile Solution for Enterprise Award for the wearable technology seat marking solution. The award recognizes thesuccess of the team's innovative wearable technology initiative, which was designed to improve the manufacturing process and accelerate time to market for the A330 aircraft. The initiative underpins Airbus' ambitious digital transformation agenda. It provides leading edge technology and field support that enables operators to mark seat placements six times faster and has reduced errors to zero on the A330 Final Assembly Line.

This project was first launched in 2015, and the team completed the first prototype within one month. To accelerate the implementation, Airbus and Accenture worked together in 'start-up mode,' which enabled a single team of experts from both companies to implement rapid iterations. Used in production since March 2016, the smart glasses solution has now been industrialized for the A330 Final Assembly Line seat-marking and installation process, increasing productivity and improving quality of service.

"Our congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the GSMA's Glomo Awards at Mobile World Congress this week," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. "The Glomo Awards truly showcase those companies and individuals that are driving innovation in the rapidly evolving mobile industry. We thank all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the 2017 Glomo Awards."

"We are pleased to be recognized for helping our client imagine the future and bring it to life," said Julio Juan Prieto, Aerospace Defense management director at Accenture. "In today's highly competitive aerospace and defense market, it is essential for companies to optimize productivity in a complex manufacturing environment that consists of thousands of moving parts. Together with Airbus, our innovation-led approach to develop a disruptive, wearable based solution will help increase the speed and accuracy of the aircraft manufacturing process, while enhancing the employee experience and maintaining safety standards."

This program builds on several years of innovation and transformational programs that Airbus and Accenture have driven together.

"This recognition is testament to our long-standing relationship with Airbus," said John Schmidt, Accenture global lead for Aerospace Defense. "Together, we are looking ahead and anticipating what's next, so we can help Airbus grow their core business through digital in a rapidly changing and disruptive environment."

