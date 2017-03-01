ZTE Successfully Demonstrates Industry's First Commercially Available Carrier DevOps Platform

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it has successfully launched the first commercially available Carrier DevOps platform, at Mobile World Congress (MWC), Barcelona, 2017. The demonstration was based entirely on the DevOps workflow, illustrating the DevOps operation environment and advantages of network slices on DevOps to customers.

ZTE first announced its industry-leading Cloud Works (Carrier DevOps) solution at MWC Barcelona in 2016. One year on, at this year's expo, the solution is ready for commercialisation, reflecting the rapid rate of innovation. The ZTE Cloud Works solution, which is deployed based on open virtual network function (VNF) micro-service components, DevOps tools and Docker technology, provides agile development, continuous integration and continuous delivery of services for operators or partners. This helps operators achieve scenario-oriented user segmentation and also enables on-demand functional customisation and rapid service release.

ZTE network slicing, based on Carrier DevOps, not only has the features of second-class elasticity, minute-level deployment and wizard-based Dev design, but also provides an end-to-end slicing lifecycle view, AI-driven Ops deployment and a maintenance environment, which all greatly improve the efficiency of network construction, as well as operation and maintenance (O&M).

In November 2016, ZTE's Cloud Works solution won the NFV Innovation of the Year award from Telecom Asia, demonstrating its innovative capabilities and leadership in the cloudification field. As a pioneer in the field of global cloud networks, ZTE has a deep understanding of customer needs, focusing on key innovations such as network function virtualisation/software defined networking (NFV/SDN), the evolution of 5G integration and the convergence of user data and open communication network capability. It is also actively introducing an industry-leading commercial network slicing solution to help telecom operators achieve cloud network transformation.

About ZTE

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's M-ICT strategy, the company is committed to provide customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn.

Media Contacts: