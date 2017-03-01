Posiflex Technology, Inc., a global leading brand in the design and manufacture of POS solutions and peripherals, will unveil its newest products at EuroShop 2017, including KK Series new kiosk line, RT Series POS terminal and MT Series MT-4310W mobile POS.

Owen Chen, President and CEO at Posiflex Technology, Inc. comments, "Our agility has kept us ahead of the competition, and developed the new industry-changing technologies. From hybrid mobile POS solutions to the acquisition of KIOSK Information Systems, the leading expert in the market of interactive kiosks, Posiflex has built up the strongest product portfolio in the global POS market. We are pleased to be at EuroShop this year to demonstrate these newest solutions, which are built upon our 30+ years of experience in retail industry."

Posiflex will be showcasing the following new products:

KK Series Self-Service Kiosk

Available in 21.5" (KK-2130 Series) or 32" (KK-3200 Series) touchscreen display, the KK Series provides the flexibility to configure a unique kiosk to meet each unique business and environmental needs. It has multiple mounting options: free-standing pedestal or countertop for the KK-2130 Series; pole or wall mounted for the KK-3200 Series. The unit can be customized with integrated options including EMV payment devices, scanners, receipt ticket printers, and more. Applications include restaurants, hospitality, retail, cinemas, and transportation.

RT Series Clutter-free Fanless POS Terminal

From the look, the RT Series radiates in its unique design with sleek contours, ultra-slim body, and clean rear cover surface to create a truly clutter-free POS station. Featuring a bezel-free true-flat touchscreen, the RT Series offers 15" or 15.6" display options; for the processor, it employs Intel's Apollo Lake CPU or Intel Skylake-U from Celeron to Core i7 CPU to deliver the scalable performance. Advanced cable management design provides easy maintenance and frees up the counter space. And its stylish look greatly enhances the store décor and sets the brand image apart from the others.

MT Series Patented Hybrid Mobile POS (U.S. Patent 9436226 B2)

New to EuroShop this year, the MT-4310W is a 10" "Wintel" tablet that is built tough with Gorilla Glass touch panel, and optimized for outdoor use with sunlight readable feature. It can also add optional built-in EMV chip card reader to take electronic payments. A U.S. patent has been granted to MT Series for its unique hybrid design- transforming a tablet into a pistol grip barcode reader, then an all-in-one POS. The MT Series is ideal for line-busting, inventory management, mobile payment and customer engagement.

Posiflex's products are designed and manufactured in-house and have proved to be robust, as they are specifically designed for highly demanding and fast-moving retail industry. For more information on these solutions from a Posiflex sales representative, please stop by Hall 7a/F07.

About Posiflex:

Posiflex is a designer and manufacturer of POS/industrial touch terminals and peripherals with installations globally since 1984. For more information: www.posiflex.com

