Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) today is recognized for the first time as a Global Top Employer. Since 2014, PMI has received regional and national certification as a Top Employer in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Canada, and today's global status honors the company's worldwide commitment to its teams. This year, certification from the Top Employer Institute was awarded to PMI teams in 34 countries, a testament to the company's consistency and excellence in offering an enriching working environment and exceptional development opportunities for employees across the globe.

"Our success as a company relies on the men and women who come to work every day with a passion to achieve, and a willingness to learn, grow, and take on new challenges," said Charles Bendotti, PMI Senior Vice President, Human Resources. "At a time when our company is dedicated to a bold new mission of designing a smoke-free future, ensuring that our workplace is vibrant, inclusive, and innovative is more important than ever. We are honored to receive the Global Top Employer status and maintain our commitment to being a rewarding and truly diverse place to work."

PMI employs more than 82,000 people worldwide. The company offers strong reward and recognition programs, robust training and development programs, as well as challenging career opportunities in a global work environment. In 2016 alone, nearly 1,400 of PMI's employees worked outside their home country on an international assignment in different function areas of the company.

Top Employer certification

The Top Employer certification is awarded by the Top Employer Institute following a robust assessment, validated by the auditing company Grant Thornton, of the companies' practices in several areas, including compensation and employee benefits, career development, working conditions and training and development.

Philip Morris International Inc.

PMI is the world's leading international tobacco company, with six of the world's top 15 international brands and products sold in more than 180 markets. In addition to the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, including Marlboro, the number one global cigarette brand, and other tobacco products, PMI is engaged in the development and commercialization of Reduced-Risk Products ("RRPs"). RRPs is the term PMI uses to refer to products that present, are likely to present, or have the potential to present less risk of harm to smokers who switch to these products versus continued smoking. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and industry-leading scientific substantiation, PMI aims to provide an RRP portfolio that meets a broad spectrum of adult smoker preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. For more information, see www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301005182/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries

Philip Morris International media office

T: +41 (0)58 242 4500

E: media@pmi.com