Andersen Tax Legal makes its debut in Spain this week as the Spanish member firm of Andersen Global, Global Abogados, officially adopts the Andersen name and will now operate as Andersen Tax Legal in Spain. Andersen Tax Legal in Spain joins several other Andersen Global member firms in the U.S. and Latin America that have adopted the Andersen name, but will be the first to use the Andersen name in Europe.

The Managing Partner of Andersen Tax Legal in Spain, Toni de Weest Prat, stated, "As a global firm, we are committed to providing businesses and individuals with outstanding client service and solutions around the world."

Under the name Andersen Tax Legal, the firm will continue to provide best-in-class tax and legal advice to both individual and corporate clients in the areas of international law, commercial law, banking and stock market, mergers and acquisitions, tax advice and consulting, labor law, insolvencies, restructuring, litigation and arbitration. Including its offices in Barcelona and Madrid, Andersen Tax Legal has a presence in more than 57 locations worldwide through the member firms of Andersen Global.

Managing Partners Álvaro Gámez and José María Rebollo commented, "Andersen Tax Legal in Spain will continue the legacy and quality standards associated with the Andersen brand with a clear objective: to be a benchmark of quality in tax and legal advice."

Andersen Global was established in 2014 by founding member firm Andersen Tax, which adopted the Andersen name in the U.S. in 2014 after acquiring the rights to the iconic name.

"Our common name reflects our shared core values which are embraced by each and every one of our member firms," said Andersen Tax CEO, Mark Vorsatz. "The adoption of the Andersen name by our colleagues in Spain is an exciting development and just one of many you will see in the coming year."

