KnowRoaming and ZTE launch seamless global data roaming with the ZTE Blade V8

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --KnowRoaming, the technology company that delivers end-to-end solutions for global connectivity, today announced the launch of the KnowRoaming SoftSIM in the new ZTE Blade V8. The integration of KnowRoaming technology in the Blade V8 handset empowers users to seamlessly connect to unlimited data at affordable rates in 61 countries worldwide. No additional SIMs or hardware needed. The KnowRoaming SoftSIM on ZTE Blade V8 handsets will be showcased at ZTE's Mobile World Congress booth, 3F30, and at the KnowRoaming booth, 1A7.

"We're proud to partner with ZTE to relieve Blade V8 users of the burden of high roaming fees and provide the freedom and flexibility to stay connected no matter where they travel," said KnowRoaming CEO, Gregory Gundelfinger.

The integrated KnowRoaming SoftSIM provides consumers with unprecedented ease of use and control of their international roaming costs. In the Blade V8's native Roam Now! app, users can easily manage their usage in real-time, top up their account with pre-paid credit, and automatically connect to unlimited data in 61 countries worldwide.

The ZTE Blade V8 packs high-end features including a fingerprint sensor, dual-lens camera, powerful processor, expandable storage, and more-all at a reasonable price. The pre-installed Roam Now! app-available worldwide in Q2 2017-is another high-end, yet affordable, feature packaged up by ZTE in the beautiful Blade V8.

ZTE and KnowRoaming are aligned in their dedication to provide cost-efficient, quality communication technology that is accessible to all. Ranked by independent industry analysts, ZTE is the fourth-largest supplier of mobile devices in the U.S. overall, and second-largest supplier of prepaid devices*.

*Strategy Analytics, Q3 2016

About KnowRoaming

KnowRoaming delivers truly end-to-end solutions for global connectivity. For consumer, corporate, and enterprise customers, KnowRoaming offers flexible delivery mechanisms, customizable management platforms, and a global mobile network. KnowRoaming launched theworld's first Global SIM Stickerin 2013 and has since developed new industry-disrupting innovations: theIoT Connect, theGlobal Hotspot, theSoftSIM Platform, and theGlobal SIM Card. Each product includes fully transparent, real-time management tools that can be tailored to customers' needs. KnowRoaming has coverage in200+ countriesat rates up to85%lower than carriers. KnowRoaming is a technology company focused on innovation and customer experience. Learn more atwww.knowroaming.com.

About the KnowRoaming SoftSIM

The KnowRoaming SoftSIM is an entirely hardware-free SIM, complete with custom management tools and a global roaming network. Designed for quick, easy implementation with different baseband chipsets, the SoftSIM offers full control and dynamic provisioning, custom designed for Multi-IMSI roaming connectivity. With the technology integrated in handsets, users can automatically connect to networks in foreign countries, monitoring their account usage in real time through the dedicated app, all while benefiting from low data roaming rates and a seamless device-integrated experience.

About ZTE



ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's M-ICT strategy, the company is committed to provide customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit http://www.zte.com.cn/.

