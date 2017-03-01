It's Time Staffing Firms Hitched A Ride In The Same Direction As The Dinosaurs - Extinction

NEW YORK, March 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Careers In Salesforce, the recently launched global niche job site for employers seeking candidates qualified on the Salesforce clouds today fired an opening salvo on staffing firms declaring them obsolete and extinct by launching its Source+ service.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Eib said: "Careers In Salesforce has fast established itself as a cost-effective and affordable channel to source Salesforce cloud talent through our competitively priced job posting packages and resume database tools.

"Today we extend that product offering with Source+, a solution that enables clients to quickly and efficiently fill permanent hiring needs - without the costs associated with a staffing firm.

"Source+ is a hybrid job posting & proprietary search tool that delivers screened, vetted and qualified Salesforce cloud talent in 48-72 hours for less than $1,000 - guaranteed.

"Source+ is designed to tap Careers In Salesforce's database of 32,000 Salesforce cloud professionals plus those in our partner network to surface Salesforce cloud Administrators, Developers, Architects and Consultants in a timely fashion and at a price point that is more relative to our clients expectations."

Commenting further, Richard said: "Recruitment used to be a very capital and labor intensive industry - press advertising, manual record management, resume faxing, and flying top talent in to be screened. This is no longer the case. Technology tools, FaceTime, Skype and email have all served to devalue the service that recruiters provide, so why fight it?

"Today's economics clearly show that the cost of doing business as a recruiter has reduced to such a level that service can now be commoditized. The days of $15,000 fees as a technology recruiter are going the way of the dinosaurs - extinct.

"Source+ is the future and the replacement."

Source+ has been trialed and successfully utilized by various companies ranging from Fortune 100 Consulting firms to small start-ups. It has succeeding in supplying vetted, screened and relevant Salesforce cloud experts, without the pain of traditional staffing firm fees.

About Careers In Salesforce:

Careers In Salesforce is a global niche job site that connects employers with candidates who are experts on the Salesforce clouds. Head officed in Chicago, Illinois, Careers In Salesforce, during its beta period has connected thousands of applicants with thousands of opportunities, saving employers more than $5 million in recruiter finders fees.