sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.03.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,495 Euro		+0,058
+0,51 %
WKN: A0MV9G ISIN: US1116213067 Ticker-Symbol: BCSA 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,514
11,884
09:25
11,524
11,90
09:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC
BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC11,495+0,51 %
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC1,231-0,32 %