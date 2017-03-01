Orava Residential REIT plc



Notice of Annual General Meeting 1 March 2017 at 10:00 a.m.







NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT PLC







The shareholders of Orava Residential REIT plc are invited to the Annual General Meeting, which is held on TUESDAY 22 March 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in the 'Balder-sali' at Aleksanterinkatu 12, Helsinki. The reception of those registered for the meeting will start at 9:00 a.m. Before the meeting, coffee will be served for the attendees and after the meeting, a salad lunch will be served.







A. Matters dealt with at the Annual General Meeting



1. Opening of the meeting



2. Organisation of the meeting



3. Election of the examiners of the minutes and supervisors of vote counting



4. Establishment of the legality of the meeting



5. Verification of attendees and confirmation of the list of votes



6. Presentation of the financial statements, Board of Directors' report and auditor's report for 2016



- Presentation of CEO's review



7. Adoption of the financial statements



8. Use of the profit shown by the statement of financial position and deciding on payment of dividends



The Board of Directors proposes that the Board of Directors is authorised to decide on distribution of profit for 2016 before 31 December 2017 as follows: No more than EUR 0.12 per share will be paid in dividends for shares (ISIN code FI4000068614) issued in the book-entry system no later than on 21 March 2017 according to the following table.



ISIN code Dividend right Shares(pcs) Dividend/y(€) Total/y(€)



FI4000068614 100 % 9,598,910 0.12 1,151,869.20



No more than EUR 1,151,869.20 will be distributed in dividends. The dividends will be paid in four instalments of EUR 0.03. The dividend payment dates are 31 March 2017, 30 June 2017, 29 September 2017 and 29 December 2017. The Board of Directors will be authorised to decide on the amount of dividends for each quarter within the limits.



The Board of Directors will be obligated to supervise solvency before the payment of each dividend and, as necessary, reduce the amount of dividends to be paid in each quarter if the company's solvency were to be endangered due to the distribution of dividends. The Board of Directors will be authorised to decide at its meetings on the dividend record dates



9. Deciding on discharge from liability for members of the Board of Directors and the CEO



10. Deciding on the remuneration of members of the Board of Directors



The Board of Directors proposes that the remuneration of Board members be as follows: chairman EUR 2,000 and members EUR 1,200 per month, plus a meeting-specific fee of EUR 600 for the chairman and EUR 300 for a member for attendance at meetings.



11. Deciding on the number of members of the Board of Directors



The Board of Directors proposes that 6 members be elected for the Board of Directors.



12. Election of members of the Board of Directors



The Board of Directors proposes that Patrik Hertsberg, Mikko Larvala, Veli Matti Salmenkylä, Jouni Torasvirta and Timo Valjakka be re-elected and Petra Thorén be elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. All the candidates have given their consent for the election. Of the current members of the Board of Directors, Tapani Rautiainen has announced that he is not available for re-election.



Presentation of the proposed Petra Thorén will be available at www.oravaasuntorahasto.fi.



13. Deciding on the remuneration of the auditor



The Board of Directors proposes that the fees of auditors be paid according to the invoice.



14. Election of the auditor



The Board of Directors proposes that PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, Authorised Public Accountants, with Tuomas Honkamäki, Authorised Public Accountant, as the chief auditor, be elected as the company's auditor.



15. Authorisation of the Board of Directors to decide on share issues and issues of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares



The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting decide to authorise the Board of Directors to issue shares so that, on the basis of the authorisation, the Board of Directors may issue no more than 5,000,000 of the company's shares without dividend rights during year 2017.



On the basis of the authorisation, the Board of Directors may use directed issues. Shares may be issued in deviation from shareholders' pre-emptive rights through a directed issue if there is a weighty financial reason for it from the point of view of the company, such as developing the company's capital structure or financing or implementing transactions in shares in housing companies. The subscription price of shares may be paid in cash or, instead of cash, in its entirety or partly in subscriptions in kind.



The Board of Directors proposes that the authorisation be valid until 31 March 2018. The authorisation will repeal the previous authorisation given on 22 March 2016.



16. Closing of the meeting



B. Annual General Meeting documents



The aforementioned decision proposals concerning the agenda of the Annual General Meeting and this notice of meeting are available on the website of Orava Residential REIT plc at www.oravaresidentialreit.com. The financial statements, Board of Directors' report and auditor's report of Orava Residential Real Estate Investment Trust plc are available on the aforementioned website no later than on 1 March 2017. The decision proposals and other aforementioned documents are also available at the Annual General Meeting, and, on request, copies of them and this notice of meeting will be sent to shareholders. The minutes of the Annual General Meeting (in Finnish) will be available on the aforementioned website as of 5 April 2017.



C. Instructions for meeting attendees



1. Shareholder registered in the shareholders' register



A shareholder who is registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the Annual General Meeting 10 March 2017 has the right to attend the Annual General Meeting. A shareholder whose shares are entered in their personal Finnish book-entry account is registered in the company's shareholders' register.



A shareholder registered in the shareholders' register who wants to take part in the Annual General Meeting shall register with the company no later than on 17 March 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Registration may take place:



a) by email to yhtiokokous@oravarahastot.fi



b) by letter to Orava Residential REIT plc, Annual General Meeting, Fabianinkatu 14 B, FI-00100 HELSINKI, Finland.



In connection with registration, the name of the shareholder, personal identity code/business ID, address, telephone number and the name of any potential assistant, authorised agent or legal representative shall be notified. The personal information disclosed by the shareholder to the Orava Residential REIT plc will only be used in connection with the Annual General Meeting and the handling of the related necessary registrations.



The shareholder, their representative or agent shall be able to prove their identity and/or right of representation at the place of the meeting.



2. Owner of nominee-registered shares



The owner of nominee-registered shares has the right to attend the Annual General Meeting pursuant to shares on the basis of which they would have the right to be registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the Annual General Meeting on 10 March 2017. Attendance also requires that the shareholder is temporarily entered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd no later than 17 March 2017 by 10:00 a.m. With regard to nominee-registered shares, this is considered as a registration for the Annual General Meeting.



The owner of nominee-registered shares is instructed to well in advance request the necessary instructions from the administrator of their property concerning the registration in the temporary shareholders' register, provision of powers of attorney and registration for the Annual General Meeting. The account manager entity of the administrator of property shall announce the owner of nominee-registered shares who wants to take part in the Annual General Meeting to be temporarily registered in the company's shareholders' register no later than at the aforementioned time.



3. Use of an agent and powers of attorney



A shareholder may take part in the Annual General Meeting and exercise their rights there through an agent. A shareholder's agent shall present a dated power of attorney, or they must otherwise in a reliable manner prove that they are entitled to represent the shareholder. If a shareholder participates in the Annual General Meeting using several agents that represent the shareholder using shares on different book-entry accounts, they shall in connection with registration announce the shares based on which each agent represents the shareholder.



It is requested that any potential powers of attorney be delivered in the original to Orava Residential REIT plc, Shareholders' register, Fabianinkatu 14 B, FI-00100 HELSINKI, Finland, before the end of the registration period.



4. Other instructions/information



A shareholder present at the Annual General Meeting has the right to pose questions on matters dealt with at the meeting in accordance with chapter 5, section 25, of the Limited Liability Companies Act.



On the date of the notice of meeting, 1 March 2017, Orava Residential REIT plc has a total of 9,598,910 shares that represent 9,598,910 votes.







Helsinki 28 February 2017







Orava Residential REIT plc



Board of Directors







Additional information



Pekka Peiponen, CEO, tel. +358 (0)10 420 3104



Veli Matti Salmenkylä, CFO and administrative director, tel. +358 (0)10 420 3102