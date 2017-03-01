March 1, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj shares (short name: HOIVA) commenced today on the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Suomen Hoivatilat is a Mid Cap company within the Financials sector. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Finland in March 2016.



Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj specialises in producing, developing, owning and leasing out nursing homes, day care centres and service blocks. Hoivatilat was founded in 2008, and the company has been working in cooperation with as many as 50 Finnish municipalities and launched 100 property projects around Finland. For more information, please visit www.hoivatilat.fi.



"Hoivatilat is a strongly growing company. We construct and lease modern service premises and are a responsible owner of them. Transferring our shares to the official list is a natural step in the Company's development. We have been preparing the transfer to the official list since autumn 2016, and we published our consolidated financial statements for the year 2016 prepared in accordance with IFRS. The reason behind the transfer decision is to raise awareness about the Company, to improve the liquidity of the shares and to enable additional categories of investors to join", said Jussi Karjula, CEO of Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj.



"We warmly welcome Suomen Hoivatilat to Nasdaq Helsinki main market after being listed on First North only for 11 months", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We are excited to see a third company transfer from Nasdaq First North Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki main market. This manifests that the concept of First North offering a stepping stone to the main market also works well also for Finnish companies."



