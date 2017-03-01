Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-03-01 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 13.8 million in February 2017, and increased by 2.4% compared to February 2016.



In January through February 2017, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 31.8 million, and increased by 6.9% year-to-year.



In January-February 2017, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 4.3% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 3.1% and in Estonia by 23.9%.



Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 183 stores covering the gross area of 83.6 thousand sq. m., or by 6.8% more than a year ago.



Shares of Apranga are listed on Baltic equity list on Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. Majority shareholder of Apranga Group is concern MG Baltic.



Rimantas Perveneckas Apranga Group Director General +370 5 2390801