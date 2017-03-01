sprite-preloader
01.03.2017 | 09:08
GomSpace Secures new Innovation Project From Innovation Fund Denmark

STOCKHOLM, Mar 01, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovation Fund Denmark has awarded GomSpace ApS-a subsidiary of GS Sweden AB ("the Company") and the Danish TICRA FOND DKK 5 million to the project "BeamWatch". The project contains development and testing of a nanosatellite prototype designed to predict and measure the quality of communication from more than 400 communication satellites, which form a critical part of the modern global communication infrastructure.

The Beam Watch project contributes to ensure that these satellites are not interfering with each other and are only sending out signals in their respective designated areas. The nanosatellite prototype will be equipped with software tools fit to predict what the readings should be, which then will provide the basis for reporting divergence.

For more information, please contact:

Niels Buus (CEO)
Tel: +45-40-31-55-57
Email: nbu@gomspace.com

